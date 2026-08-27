https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-to-heavily-respond-to-ukraines-attacks-on-economic-infrastructure---kremlin-1124635153.html

Russia to Heavily Respond to Ukraine's Attacks on Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin

Russia to Heavily Respond to Ukraine's Attacks on Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Ukraine is trying to provoke a response by attacking the economic and trade infrastructure of Russia, and Moscow's reaction to this will be harsh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-08-27T07:34+0000

2026-08-27T07:34+0000

2026-08-27T07:34+0000

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"Ukraine is trying to hit our economic infrastructure, our trading infrastructure, thus causing a response from our side, and this will be a heavy response," Peskov said. Russia is not interested in any "military escalation" with Ukraine, as the Russian armed forces are moving forward on the front lines in any case, Peskov explained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/ukraine-ups-strikes-on-infrastructure--civilian-vessels-in-azov-black-sea-waters--russian-mfa-spox-1124567999.html

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