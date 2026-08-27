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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-to-heavily-respond-to-ukraines-attacks-on-economic-infrastructure---kremlin-1124635153.html
Russia to Heavily Respond to Ukraine's Attacks on Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin
Russia to Heavily Respond to Ukraine's Attacks on Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Ukraine is trying to provoke a response by attacking the economic and trade infrastructure of Russia, and Moscow's reaction to this will be harsh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-08-27T07:34+0000
2026-08-27T07:34+0000
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"Ukraine is trying to hit our economic infrastructure, our trading infrastructure, thus causing a response from our side, and this will be a heavy response," Peskov said. Russia is not interested in any "military escalation" with Ukraine, as the Russian armed forces are moving forward on the front lines in any case, Peskov explained.
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Russia to Heavily Respond to Ukraine's Attacks on Economic Infrastructure - Kremlin

07:34 GMT 27.08.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabankThe 9K720 Iskander-M ballistic missile system participates in electronic launch drills conducted by the Baltic Fleet in the Kaliningrad Region, Russia.
The 9K720 Iskander-M ballistic missile system participates in electronic launch drills conducted by the Baltic Fleet in the Kaliningrad Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is trying to provoke a response by attacking the economic and trade infrastructure of Russia, and Moscow's reaction to this will be harsh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Ukraine is trying to hit our economic infrastructure, our trading infrastructure, thus causing a response from our side, and this will be a heavy response," Peskov said.
Russia is not interested in any "military escalation" with Ukraine, as the Russian armed forces are moving forward on the front lines in any case, Peskov explained.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2026
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