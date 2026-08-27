https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russian-armed-forces-offensive-advancing-at-unstoppable-pace--mod-1124634988.html

Russian Armed Forces Offensive Advancing at Unstoppable Pace - Chief of General Staff

Russian Armed Forces Offensive Advancing at Unstoppable Pace - Chief of General Staff

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces' offensive in the special military operation zone is proceeding at an unstoppable pace in all directions, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

2026-08-27T07:04+0000

2026-08-27T07:04+0000

2026-08-27T07:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

valery gerasimov

kiev

zaporozhye

donbass

general staff

russia

ukraine

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121055769_0:215:2875:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_8c4eb58ee4be19963d882531af7287c1.jpg

"Groups of troops continue to carry out the tasks of the special military operation. The offensive is proceeding at an unstoppable pace in all directions," Gerasimov said.Earlier in the day, Gerasimov monitored the progress of the combat missions of Battlegroup Yug, listened to the report of the commander. Kiev is trying to convince its West curators of its military success by spreading lies about an allegedly successful offensive in the Zaporozhye region, Valery Gerasimov said.Kiev's task remains to maintain control over the remaining part of Donbass, the official said."The main strategic objective of the Kiev regime remains to maintain control over the remaining part of Donbass. To do this, in the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy has built and is constantly improving a deeply layered defense based on high-rise urban buildings and industrial zones of the large settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka, interconnected by a developed transport infrastructure and a system of fortifications," Gerasimov explained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russian-forces-liberate-annovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124626553.html

kiev

zaporozhye

donbass

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

valery gerasimov, kiev, zaporozhye, donbass, general staff, russia, ukraine, russian armed forces