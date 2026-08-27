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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russian-armed-forces-offensive-advancing-at-unstoppable-pace--mod-1124634988.html
Russian Armed Forces Offensive Advancing at Unstoppable Pace - Chief of General Staff
Russian Armed Forces Offensive Advancing at Unstoppable Pace - Chief of General Staff
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces' offensive in the special military operation zone is proceeding at an unstoppable pace in all directions, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.
2026-08-27T07:04+0000
2026-08-27T07:38+0000
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"Groups of troops continue to carry out the tasks of the special military operation. The offensive is proceeding at an unstoppable pace in all directions," Gerasimov said.Earlier in the day, Gerasimov monitored the progress of the combat missions of Battlegroup Yug, listened to the report of the commander. Kiev is trying to convince its West curators of its military success by spreading lies about an allegedly successful offensive in the Zaporozhye region, Valery Gerasimov said.Kiev's task remains to maintain control over the remaining part of Donbass, the official said."The main strategic objective of the Kiev regime remains to maintain control over the remaining part of Donbass. To do this, in the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy has built and is constantly improving a deeply layered defense based on high-rise urban buildings and industrial zones of the large settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka, interconnected by a developed transport infrastructure and a system of fortifications," Gerasimov explained.
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Russian Armed Forces Offensive Advancing at Unstoppable Pace - Chief of General Staff

07:04 GMT 27.08.2026 (Updated: 07:38 GMT 27.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr group of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr group of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces' offensive in the special military operation zone is proceeding at an unstoppable pace in all directions, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.
"Groups of troops continue to carry out the tasks of the special military operation. The offensive is proceeding at an unstoppable pace in all directions," Gerasimov said.
Earlier in the day, Gerasimov monitored the progress of the combat missions of Battlegroup Yug, listened to the report of the commander.
Kiev is trying to convince its West curators of its military success by spreading lies about an allegedly successful offensive in the Zaporozhye region, Valery Gerasimov said.
"In the absence of real results on the ground, the Ukrainian leadership is trying to convince Western curators of the successful actions of the armed forces of Ukraine on the battlefield. Therefore, as part of a propaganda campaign, it spreads false information about an allegedly successful offensive in the Zaporozhye region," Gerasimov said.
Kiev's task remains to maintain control over the remaining part of Donbass, the official said.
"The main strategic objective of the Kiev regime remains to maintain control over the remaining part of Donbass. To do this, in the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy has built and is constantly improving a deeply layered defense based on high-rise urban buildings and industrial zones of the large settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka, interconnected by a developed transport infrastructure and a system of fortifications," Gerasimov explained.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Group of Forces fire a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Annovka Settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic - MoD
25 August, 09:36 GMT
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