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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russias-defense-ministry-details-massive-overnight-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1124634663.html
Russia's Defense Ministry Details Massive Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
Russia's Defense Ministry Details Massive Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
Sputnik International
As a result of the massive strike, Russian forces hit a number of targets in the Kiev region, Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog as well as in Kremenchug and the Odessa region, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.
2026-08-27T06:46+0000
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In Kiev and the Kiev region, the following targets were hit:In Kremenchug, Poltava region, an oil refinery supplying fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces, also used for transshipping petroleum products from abroad was hit.In the Odessa region, the following targets were pounded:Additionally, in Odessa region, energy facilities powering Ukrainian ports and transport infrastructure used for military purposes were also struck.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/russian-strikes-on-odessa-designed-to-paralyze-ukraines-war-machine-undermine-its-fighting-spirit-1124623019.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russia-strikes-fuel-tanks-tugboat-in-ukrainian-ports-of-odessa-nikolaev-1124527744.html
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Russia's Defense Ministry Details Massive Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

06:46 GMT 27.08.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel LisitcinDeployment of an Iskander-M tactical missile system. File photo
Deployment of an Iskander-M tactical missile system. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitcin
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As a result of the massive strikes, Russian forces hit a number of targets in the Kiev region, Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog as well as in Kremenchug and the Odessa region, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.
In Kiev and the Kiev region, the following targets were hit:
A UAV assembly workshop, including facilities used for producing Hornet loitering munitions
The Kiev transport-logistics center (San-Park office and warehouse complex) — a major hub for storing and distributing FPV strike drones, ground control stations, and components
A transport-logistics center in Boryspol (Alexandrovsky office and logistics complex) — a major dual-use storage hub for long- and medium-range UAV components
In Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog, metallurgical plants — key suppliers of steel products for military production were crippled.
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2026
Analysis
Russian Strikes on Odessa Designed to Paralyze Ukraine’s War Machine, Undermine Its Fighting Spirit
24 August, 12:14 GMT
In Kremenchug, Poltava region, an oil refinery supplying fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces, also used for transshipping petroleum products from abroad was hit.
In the Odessa region, the following targets were pounded:
In Ilyichovka — a UAV assembly workshop and a saltpeter production facility for needs of Ukrainian army
In the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk — 24 storage facilities containing military equipment intended for the Ukrainian army
In the port of Reni — infrastructure used for unloading military cargo and fuel and lubricants
Additionally, in Odessa region, energy facilities powering Ukrainian ports and transport infrastructure used for military purposes were also struck.
Drills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Fuel Tanks, Tugboat in Ukrainian Ports of Odessa, Nikolaev
1 August, 15:28 GMT
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