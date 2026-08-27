https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russias-defense-ministry-details-massive-overnight-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1124634663.html

Russia's Defense Ministry Details Massive Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

Russia's Defense Ministry Details Massive Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

Sputnik International

As a result of the massive strike, Russian forces hit a number of targets in the Kiev region, Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog as well as in Kremenchug and the Odessa region, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.

2026-08-27T06:46+0000

2026-08-27T06:46+0000

2026-08-27T06:46+0000

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In Kiev and the Kiev region, the following targets were hit:In Kremenchug, Poltava region, an oil refinery supplying fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces, also used for transshipping petroleum products from abroad was hit.In the Odessa region, the following targets were pounded:Additionally, in Odessa region, energy facilities powering Ukrainian ports and transport infrastructure used for military purposes were also struck.

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