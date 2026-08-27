https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russias-defense-ministry-details-massive-overnight-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1124634663.html
Russia's Defense Ministry Details Massive Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
Russia's Defense Ministry Details Massive Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
Sputnik International
As a result of the massive strike, Russian forces hit a number of targets in the Kiev region, Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog as well as in Kremenchug and the Odessa region, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.
2026-08-27T06:46+0000
2026-08-27T06:46+0000
2026-08-27T06:46+0000
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In Kiev and the Kiev region, the following targets were hit:In Kremenchug, Poltava region, an oil refinery supplying fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces, also used for transshipping petroleum products from abroad was hit.In the Odessa region, the following targets were pounded:Additionally, in Odessa region, energy facilities powering Ukrainian ports and transport infrastructure used for military purposes were also struck.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russia-strikes-fuel-tanks-tugboat-in-ukrainian-ports-of-odessa-nikolaev-1124527744.html
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Russia's Defense Ministry Details Massive Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
As a result of the massive strikes, Russian forces hit a number of targets in the Kiev region, Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog as well as in Kremenchug and the Odessa region, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.
In Kiev and the Kiev region, the following targets were hit:
A UAV assembly workshop, including facilities used for producing Hornet loitering munitions
The Kiev transport-logistics center (San-Park office and warehouse complex) — a major hub for storing and distributing FPV strike drones, ground control stations, and components
A transport-logistics center in Boryspol (Alexandrovsky office and logistics complex) — a major dual-use storage hub for long- and medium-range UAV components
In Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog, metallurgical plants — key suppliers of steel products for military production were crippled.
In Kremenchug, Poltava region, an oil refinery supplying fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces, also used for transshipping petroleum products from abroad was hit.
In the Odessa region, the following targets were pounded:
In Ilyichovka — a UAV assembly workshop and a saltpeter production facility for needs of Ukrainian army
In the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk — 24 storage facilities containing military equipment intended for the Ukrainian army
In the port of Reni — infrastructure used for unloading military cargo and fuel and lubricants
Additionally, in Odessa region, energy facilities powering Ukrainian ports and transport infrastructure used for military purposes were also struck.