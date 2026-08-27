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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/trump-im-not-worried-russia-will-attack-nato-1124638475.html
Trump: 'I'm Not Worried Russia Will Attack NATO'
Trump: 'I'm Not Worried Russia Will Attack NATO'
Sputnik International
CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a covert trip to Moscow this week, meeting with Russian intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin. The visit was allegedly an effort to warn Russian against attacking a NATO country, according to some media outlets.
2026-08-27T17:44+0000
2026-08-27T17:44+0000
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Trump dismissed these reports as media hype. "I am not concerned at all. There is no problem," he told Axios when asked about a possible Russian provocation against NATO nations.The president called Ratcliffe's trip "standard business." The CIA director meets his Russian counterpart "once every six months or once a year," they have "a very good relationship."Naryshkin confirmed the meeting, calling it "a regular part of their work" and said they discussed "intelligence matters."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-intel-chief-naryshkin-focused-on-bilateral-issues-with-cia-boss-ratcliffe-1124635835.html
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Trump: 'I'm Not Worried Russia Will Attack NATO'

17:44 GMT 27.08.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiPolish soldiers attend a welcoming ceremony for U.S.-led NATO troops at polygon in Orzysz, northeastern Poland, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Polish soldiers attend a welcoming ceremony for U.S.-led NATO troops at polygon in Orzysz, northeastern Poland, Thursday, April 13, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
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CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a covert trip to Moscow this week, meeting with Russian intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin. The visit was allegedly an effort to warn Russian against attacking a NATO country, according to some media outlets.
Trump dismissed these reports as media hype. "I am not concerned at all. There is no problem," he told Axios when asked about a possible Russian provocation against NATO nations.
The president called Ratcliffe's trip "standard business." The CIA director meets his Russian counterpart "once every six months or once a year," they have "a very good relationship."
Naryshkin confirmed the meeting, calling it "a regular part of their work" and said they discussed "intelligence matters."
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
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Russia Intel Chief Naryshkin Focused on Bilateral Issues With CIA Boss Ratcliffe
08:37 GMT
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