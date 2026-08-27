https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/trump-im-not-worried-russia-will-attack-nato-1124638475.html
Trump: 'I'm Not Worried Russia Will Attack NATO'
Trump: 'I'm Not Worried Russia Will Attack NATO'
Sputnik International
CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a covert trip to Moscow this week, meeting with Russian intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin. The visit was allegedly an effort to warn Russian against attacking a NATO country, according to some media outlets.
2026-08-27T17:44+0000
2026-08-27T17:44+0000
2026-08-27T17:44+0000
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Trump dismissed these reports as media hype. "I am not concerned at all. There is no problem," he told Axios when asked about a possible Russian provocation against NATO nations.The president called Ratcliffe's trip "standard business." The CIA director meets his Russian counterpart "once every six months or once a year," they have "a very good relationship."Naryshkin confirmed the meeting, calling it "a regular part of their work" and said they discussed "intelligence matters."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-intel-chief-naryshkin-focused-on-bilateral-issues-with-cia-boss-ratcliffe-1124635835.html
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john ratcliffe, sergey naryshkin, donald trump, moscow, russia, nato, cia
john ratcliffe, sergey naryshkin, donald trump, moscow, russia, nato, cia
Trump: 'I'm Not Worried Russia Will Attack NATO'
CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a covert trip to Moscow this week, meeting with Russian intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin. The visit was allegedly an effort to warn Russian against attacking a NATO country, according to some media outlets.
Trump dismissed these reports as media hype. "I am not concerned at all. There is no problem," he told Axios when asked about a possible Russian provocation against NATO nations.
The president called Ratcliffe's trip "standard business." The CIA director meets his Russian counterpart "once every six months or once a year," they have "a very good relationship."
Naryshkin confirmed the meeting, calling it "a regular part of their work" and said they discussed "intelligence matters."