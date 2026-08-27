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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/ukraines-debt-burden-surges-to-approximately-8500-per-resident-1124638343.html
Ukraine’s Debt Burden Surges to Approximately $8,500 Per Resident
Ukraine’s Debt Burden Surges to Approximately $8,500 Per Resident
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s state debt amounted to $211.6 billion as of the end of June, according to data analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-08-27T18:46+0000
2026-08-27T18:46+0000
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Ukrainian Social Policy Minister Denys Ulyutin earlier stated that the country’s population had declined to approximately 22–25 million people.It means that each resident of Ukraine owes $8,460 in terms of the country’s state debt, a Sputnik analysis revealed.The Kiev regime is increasingly dependent on external financing to keep its budget afloat, while new EU aid packages for Ukraine are mired in lengthy discussions. Western countries have repeatedly warned Ukraine that it must urgently step up efforts to find sources of self-financing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260823/ukraines-external-state-debt-explodes-24-fold-since-west-fomented-euromaidan-1124617793.html
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Ukraine’s Debt Burden Surges to Approximately $8,500 Per Resident

18:46 GMT 27.08.2026
© Sputnik / StringerUkraine Government Building, Kiev.
Ukraine Government Building, Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer
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Ukraine’s state debt amounted to $211.6 billion as of the end of June, according to data analyzed by Sputnik.
Ukrainian Social Policy Minister Denys Ulyutin earlier stated that the country’s population had declined to approximately 22–25 million people.
It means that each resident of Ukraine owes $8,460 in terms of the country’s state debt, a Sputnik analysis revealed.
The Kiev regime is increasingly dependent on external financing to keep its budget afloat, while new EU aid packages for Ukraine are mired in lengthy discussions. Western countries have repeatedly warned Ukraine that it must urgently step up efforts to find sources of self-financing.
Protesters on Maidan Square in Kiev, Ukraine, in February 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2026
World
Ukraine’s External State Debt Explodes 24-Fold Since West-Fomented Euromaidan
23 August, 05:57 GMT
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