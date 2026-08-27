https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/ukraines-debt-burden-surges-to-approximately-8500-per-resident-1124638343.html
Ukraine’s Debt Burden Surges to Approximately $8,500 Per Resident
Ukraine’s Debt Burden Surges to Approximately $8,500 Per Resident
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s state debt amounted to $211.6 billion as of the end of June, according to data analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-08-27T18:46+0000
2026-08-27T18:46+0000
2026-08-27T18:46+0000
world
ukraine
kiev
european union (eu)
debt
ukrainian debt
state debt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117230197_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_d867e03c440fe2c4d58bf042c4bb8b99.jpg
Ukrainian Social Policy Minister Denys Ulyutin earlier stated that the country’s population had declined to approximately 22–25 million people.It means that each resident of Ukraine owes $8,460 in terms of the country’s state debt, a Sputnik analysis revealed.The Kiev regime is increasingly dependent on external financing to keep its budget afloat, while new EU aid packages for Ukraine are mired in lengthy discussions. Western countries have repeatedly warned Ukraine that it must urgently step up efforts to find sources of self-financing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260823/ukraines-external-state-debt-explodes-24-fold-since-west-fomented-euromaidan-1124617793.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117230197_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ee1cdf3505c8ee6d6085f820f7bf5ff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, kiev, european union (eu), debt, ukrainian debt, state debt
ukraine, kiev, european union (eu), debt, ukrainian debt, state debt
Ukraine’s Debt Burden Surges to Approximately $8,500 Per Resident
Ukraine’s state debt amounted to $211.6 billion as of the end of June, according to data analyzed by Sputnik.
Ukrainian Social Policy Minister Denys Ulyutin earlier stated that the country’s population had declined to approximately 22–25 million people.
It means that each resident of Ukraine owes $8,460 in terms of the country’s state debt, a Sputnik analysis revealed.
The Kiev regime is increasingly dependent on external financing to keep
its budget afloat, while new EU aid packages for Ukraine are mired in lengthy discussions. Western countries have repeatedly warned Ukraine that it must urgently step up efforts to find sources of self-financing.