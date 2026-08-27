https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/us-strategic-oil-reserves-fall-to-44-year-low-1124637189.html

US Strategic Oil Reserves Fall to 44-Year Low

US Strategic Oil Reserves Fall to 44-Year Low

Sputnik International

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve has dropped to 289.7 million barrels, its lowest level since 1982, according to Energy Department data.

2026-08-27T11:05+0000

2026-08-27T11:05+0000

2026-08-27T11:05+0000

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The main factor has been the large-scale release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stabilize global markets, prompted by the conflict with Iran.US and Israeli military actions against Iran, which began in late February 2026, disrupted oil flows, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, creating a significant global supply shortage.

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