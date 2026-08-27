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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/why-russias-geran-5-drone-becoming-nightmare-for-ukraines-air-defenses--1124637798.html
Why Russia’s Geran-5 Drone Becoming Nightmare for Ukraine’s Air Defenses
Why Russia’s Geran-5 Drone Becoming Nightmare for Ukraine’s Air Defenses
Sputnik International
The Geran-5 jet-powered attack drone can already be compared to a cruise missile in terms of its effective performance, military expert Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.
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2026-08-27T15:13+0000
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He touted the Geran-5 as a domestically made and relatively inexpensive drone, which has great potential for destroying enemy targets.It is the Geran-5’s speed, massive warhead and a certain degree of invulnerability which makes the drone “a serious strike component of the Russian armed forces,” Mikhailov concluded.
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Why Russia’s Geran-5 Drone Becoming Nightmare for Ukraine’s Air Defenses

15:13 GMT 27.08.2026
© AP PhotoGeran drone. File photo
Geran drone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
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The Geran-5 jet-powered attack drone can already be compared to a cruise missile in terms of its effective performance, military expert Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik commenting on Russia continuing to increase production of such UAVs.
He touted the Geran-5 as a domestically made and relatively inexpensive drone, which has great potential for destroying enemy targets.
“And this poses a serious threat to the Kiev regime because the Geran-5 is a strike drone that is extremely difficult to intercept, especially given the current regrettable state of Ukraine’s air defenses. The drone’s high speed makes it very difficult to shoot down, while its full capabilities have yet to be revealed,” the expert stressed.
It is the Geran-5’s speed, massive warhead and a certain degree of invulnerability which makes the drone “a serious strike component of the Russian armed forces,” Mikhailov concluded.
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