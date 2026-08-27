https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/why-russias-geran-5-drone-becoming-nightmare-for-ukraines-air-defenses--1124637798.html

Why Russia’s Geran-5 Drone Becoming Nightmare for Ukraine’s Air Defenses

Why Russia’s Geran-5 Drone Becoming Nightmare for Ukraine’s Air Defenses

Sputnik International

The Geran-5 jet-powered attack drone can already be compared to a cruise missile in terms of its effective performance, military expert Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.

2026-08-27T15:13+0000

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2026-08-27T15:13+0000

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He touted the Geran-5 as a domestically made and relatively inexpensive drone, which has great potential for destroying enemy targets.It is the Geran-5’s speed, massive warhead and a certain degree of invulnerability which makes the drone “a serious strike component of the Russian armed forces,” Mikhailov concluded.

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