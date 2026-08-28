https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/bulgaria-and-czech-republic-among-ukraines-key-arms-and-diesel-suppliers--expert-1124640508.html
Bulgaria and Czech Republic Among Ukraine’s Key Arms and Diesel Suppliers — Expert
Bulgaria and Czech Republic Among Ukraine’s Key Arms and Diesel Suppliers — Expert
Sputnik International
Bulgaria provides Ukraine with armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, 122 mm and 152 mm shells, ammunition for BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and small arms, Russian Academy of Sciences analyst Nikolai Plotnikov tells Sputnik.
2026-08-28T12:18+0000
2026-08-28T12:18+0000
2026-08-28T12:18+0000
world
military & intelligence
ukraine
bulgaria
czech republic
russian academy of sciences (ras)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f710a7dda8db20973567c424cfb3b12.jpg
According to some data, Bulgaria also covers up to 40% of Ukraine’s diesel fuel needs, he adds.Another significant supplier is the Czech Republic, which has modernized around 800 T-72 tanks for Ukraine and is an important part of the so-called ammunition coalition, the expert notes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/finland-gives-ukraine-25-satellite-recon-images-per-day--expert-1124640118.html
ukraine
bulgaria
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d728ad1c5c9dc6c77fc8f4bd1ad0d4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
military & intelligence, ukraine, bulgaria, czech republic, russian academy of sciences (ras)
military & intelligence, ukraine, bulgaria, czech republic, russian academy of sciences (ras)
Bulgaria and Czech Republic Among Ukraine’s Key Arms and Diesel Suppliers — Expert
Bulgaria provides Ukraine with armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, 122 mm and 152 mm shells, ammunition for BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and small arms, Russian Academy of Sciences analyst Nikolai Plotnikov tells Sputnik.
According to some data, Bulgaria also covers up to 40% of Ukraine’s diesel fuel needs, he adds.
Another significant supplier is the Czech Republic, which has modernized around 800 T-72 tanks for Ukraine and is an important part of the so-called ammunition coalition, the expert notes.