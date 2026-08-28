https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/bulgaria-and-czech-republic-among-ukraines-key-arms-and-diesel-suppliers--expert-1124640508.html

Bulgaria and Czech Republic Among Ukraine’s Key Arms and Diesel Suppliers — Expert

Bulgaria and Czech Republic Among Ukraine’s Key Arms and Diesel Suppliers — Expert

Sputnik International

Bulgaria provides Ukraine with armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, 122 mm and 152 mm shells, ammunition for BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and small arms, Russian Academy of Sciences analyst Nikolai Plotnikov tells Sputnik.

2026-08-28T12:18+0000

2026-08-28T12:18+0000

2026-08-28T12:18+0000

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According to some data, Bulgaria also covers up to 40% of Ukraine’s diesel fuel needs, he adds.Another significant supplier is the Czech Republic, which has modernized around 800 T-72 tanks for Ukraine and is an important part of the so-called ammunition coalition, the expert notes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/finland-gives-ukraine-25-satellite-recon-images-per-day--expert-1124640118.html

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