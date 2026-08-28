https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/lavrov-holds-phone-conversation-with-brazilian-foreign-minister---russian-mfa-1124641555.html
Lavrov Holds Phone Conversation With Brazilian Foreign Minister - Russian MFA
Lavrov Holds Phone Conversation With Brazilian Foreign Minister - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed bilateral and international issues, as well as future contacts between the two countries, in a phone call with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
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"During the conversation, which took place in a traditionally constructive and trusting manner, the parties discussed a number of bilateral and international issues, including the schedule of upcoming contacts," the ministry said in a statement.
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Lavrov Holds Phone Conversation With Brazilian Foreign Minister - Russian MFA
15:21 GMT 28.08.2026 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 28.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed bilateral and international issues, as well as future contacts between the two countries, in a phone call with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"During the conversation, which took place in a traditionally constructive and trusting manner, the parties discussed a number of bilateral and international issues, including the schedule of upcoming contacts," the ministry said in a statement.
The call follows their previous meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' gathering in New Delhi on May 14, 2026, where they laid the groundwork for continued bilateral dialogue. Since then, shifting global dynamics have made this phone conversation a timely follow-up to reaffirm mutual positions and keep the momentum of Russia-Brazil engagement steady.