https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/lavrov-holds-phone-conversation-with-brazilian-foreign-minister---russian-mfa-1124641555.html

Lavrov Holds Phone Conversation With Brazilian Foreign Minister - Russian MFA

Lavrov Holds Phone Conversation With Brazilian Foreign Minister - Russian MFA

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed bilateral and international issues, as well as future contacts between the two countries, in a phone call with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2026-08-28T15:21+0000

2026-08-28T15:21+0000

2026-08-28T15:29+0000

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"During the conversation, which took place in a traditionally constructive and trusting manner, the parties discussed a number of bilateral and international issues, including the schedule of upcoming contacts," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/multipolar-world-is-a-definitive-reality---lavrov-1124639251.html

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