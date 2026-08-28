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Lavrov Holds Phone Conversation With Brazilian Foreign Minister - Russian MFA
Lavrov Holds Phone Conversation With Brazilian Foreign Minister - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed bilateral and international issues, as well as future contacts between the two countries, in a phone call with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2026-08-28T15:21+0000
2026-08-28T15:29+0000
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"During the conversation, which took place in a traditionally constructive and trusting manner, the parties discussed a number of bilateral and international issues, including the schedule of upcoming contacts," the ministry said in a statement.
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Lavrov Holds Phone Conversation With Brazilian Foreign Minister - Russian MFA

15:21 GMT 28.08.2026 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 28.08.2026)
© Photo : Press Service of Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed bilateral and international issues, as well as future contacts between the two countries, in a phone call with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"During the conversation, which took place in a traditionally constructive and trusting manner, the parties discussed a number of bilateral and international issues, including the schedule of upcoming contacts," the ministry said in a statement.

The call follows their previous meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' gathering in New Delhi on May 14, 2026, where they laid the groundwork for continued bilateral dialogue. Since then, shifting global dynamics have made this phone conversation a timely follow-up to reaffirm mutual positions and keep the momentum of Russia-Brazil engagement steady.

From left, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a BRICS family photo during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2026
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