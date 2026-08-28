https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/multipolar-world-is-a-definitive-reality---lavrov-1124639251.html
Multipolar World Is a Definitive Reality - Lavrov
Multipolar World Is a Definitive Reality - Lavrov
Sputnik International
“In geopolitical and geoeconomic terms, giants such as China, India and Brazil are raising their heads and very rapidly strengthening their economic positions,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov tells Russian media.
2026-08-28T07:14+0000
2026-08-28T07:14+0000
2026-08-28T09:46+0000
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The most tectonic shift, he argued, is happening in Africa, which is finally breaking from the neo-colonial model of exporting raw materials and adding value in Europe.The new multipolar world is shaping instead of a unipolar geopolitical system led by the US that was established after the end of the Cold War, Russia has repeatedly said, noting that the new reality will allow nations from different regions to freely protect and pursue their legitimate interests in the spheres of development and security.On UK The UK's posture has been one of enduring hostility towards Russia - just as it has been over the centuries, Lavrov said. Highlighting the WW2-era alliance, Lavrov conceded that Lend-Lease and the Arctic Convoys "helped enormously," but behind the scenes, Britain and the US were already plotting ‘Operation Unthinkable’, which would have been a massive attack on the Soviet Union.On US-Israeli Attacks on Iran US-Israeli attack may have strengthened Iran’s nuclear pivot, Lavrov said. Besides the Strait of Hormuz, which was fully open before the US-Israeli aggression, one major fallout is that voices in Iran arguing that only nuclear weapons can prevent repeated attacks have gained strength, he said.That view was marginal under now-eliminated Iranian officials, Lavrov added.As for Trump's 'no one left to talk to' claim, he pointed out: “They have killed everyone.”On China-US Relations The US sees China as its main rival, Lavrov said.He pointed to China’s discipline helping it move “faster and more effectively” in AI, and contrasts its open cooperation with US-led Pax Silica, designed to keep partners “under their umbrella”And it is not just about selling technology, noted the top diplomat, but about “the imposition of technologies for the long term.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/china-to-resolutely-defend-own-interests-despite-us-pressure-over-iran---foreign-ministry-1124629872.html
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sergey lavrov, world, china, brazil, india, russia
sergey lavrov, world, china, brazil, india, russia
Multipolar World Is a Definitive Reality - Lavrov
07:14 GMT 28.08.2026 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 28.08.2026)
“In geopolitical and geoeconomic terms, giants such as China, India and Brazil are raising their heads and very rapidly strengthening their economic positions,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian media.
The most tectonic shift, he argued, is happening in Africa, which is finally breaking from the neo-colonial model of exporting raw materials and adding value in Europe.
The new multipolar world is shaping instead of a unipolar geopolitical system led by the US that was established after the end of the Cold War, Russia has repeatedly said, noting that the new reality will allow nations from different regions to freely protect and pursue their legitimate interests in the spheres of development and security.
The UK's posture
has been one of enduring hostility towards Russia - just as it has been over the centuries, Lavrov said.
“Toward Russia, that is certainly true," he noted.
Highlighting the WW2-era alliance, Lavrov conceded that Lend-Lease and the Arctic Convoys "helped enormously," but behind the scenes, Britain and the US were already plotting ‘Operation Unthinkable’, which would have been a massive attack on the Soviet Union.
“We have not forgotten that period of the alliance. But if, for our partners—our brothers-in-arms during the Second World War—it was merely a situational alliance, then it evaporated soon after," he said.
On US-Israeli Attacks on Iran
US-Israeli attack may have strengthened Iran’s nuclear pivot, Lavrov said.
Besides the Strait of Hormuz
, which was fully open before the US-Israeli aggression, one major fallout is that voices in Iran arguing that only nuclear weapons can prevent repeated attacks have gained strength, he said.
That view was marginal under now-eliminated Iranian officials, Lavrov added.
As for Trump's 'no one left to talk to' claim, he pointed out: “They have killed everyone
.”
The US sees China as its main rival, Lavrov said.
He pointed to China’s discipline helping it move “faster and more effectively” in AI, and contrasts its open cooperation with US-led Pax Silica, designed to keep partners “under their umbrella”
And it is not just about selling technology, noted the top diplomat, but about “the imposition of technologies for the long term.”