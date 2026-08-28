https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/russian-strikes-take-out-ukrainian-port-facilities-used-for-military-cargo-and-fuel-1124639907.html

Russian Strikes Take Out Ukrainian Port Facilities Used for Military Cargo and Fuel

Russian Strikes Take Out Ukrainian Port Facilities Used for Military Cargo and Fuel

Sputnik International

Port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine that were used for receiving and storing military cargo, along with fuel supplies for the Ukrainian military, have been disabled, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.

2026-08-28T09:38+0000

2026-08-28T09:38+0000

2026-08-28T09:38+0000

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"Port infrastructure in Ukraine, which supported the reception and storage of military supplies and fuel for the Ukrainian forces, has been destroyed or disabled," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russian-forces-liberate-shevchenkovskoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1124636512.html

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