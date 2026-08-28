https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/russian-strikes-take-out-ukrainian-port-facilities-used-for-military-cargo-and-fuel-1124639907.html
Russian Strikes Take Out Ukrainian Port Facilities Used for Military Cargo and Fuel
Russian Strikes Take Out Ukrainian Port Facilities Used for Military Cargo and Fuel
Sputnik International
Port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine that were used for receiving and storing military cargo, along with fuel supplies for the Ukrainian military, have been disabled, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.
2026-08-28T09:38+0000
2026-08-28T09:38+0000
2026-08-28T09:38+0000
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"Port infrastructure in Ukraine, which supported the reception and storage of military supplies and fuel for the Ukrainian forces, has been destroyed or disabled," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russian-forces-liberate-shevchenkovskoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1124636512.html
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Russian Strikes Take Out Ukrainian Port Facilities Used for Military Cargo and Fuel
Port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine that were used for receiving and storing military cargo, along with fuel supplies for the Ukrainian military, have been disabled, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.
"Port infrastructure in Ukraine, which supported the reception and storage of military supplies and fuel for the Ukrainian forces, has been destroyed or disabled," the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 2540 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
in the past week, over 1550 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 2260 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 1510 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 1490 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 260 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian forces hit 8 Ukrainian vessels, along with a Ukraine's patrol boat
Russian air defenses intercepted 14 Flamingo cruise missiles, 5,989 unmanned aerial vehicles, 80 guided bombs, and 15 HIMARS projectiles
Russian Armed Forces delivered 1 massive strike and 12 group strikes against industrial enterprises and other facilities in Ukraine