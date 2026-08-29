https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/iran-preps-battlefield-surprises-for-future-war-iranian-general-1124645997.html

Iran Preps Battlefield 'Surprises' for Future War – Iranian General

Iran Preps Battlefield 'Surprises' for Future War – Iranian General

Sputnik International

Iran has prepared new weapons, equipment, technology and tactics to be unveiled on the battlefield against any future adversary, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Defense, has told local Iranian media.

2026-08-29T18:21+0000

2026-08-29T18:21+0000

2026-08-29T18:21+0000

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Iranian commanders have deliberately kept details confidential so they can serve them up as battlefield “surprises,” he stated.Despite the geographic scope of US-Israeli recent conflicts, Iran prevented the adversary from achieving its objectives, Talaei-Nik noted, saying:Talaei-Nik stressed that Iran’s core defense doctrine remains combined and asymmetric: it preserves and strengthens deterrence while employing offensive methods inside a defensive framework, ensuring the enemy cannot seize the initiative.

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