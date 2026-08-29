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Iran Preps Battlefield 'Surprises' for Future War – Iranian General
Iran Preps Battlefield 'Surprises' for Future War – Iranian General
Sputnik International
Iran has prepared new weapons, equipment, technology and tactics to be unveiled on the battlefield against any future adversary, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Defense, has told local Iranian media.
2026-08-29T18:21+0000
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Iranian commanders have deliberately kept details confidential so they can serve them up as battlefield “surprises,” he stated.Despite the geographic scope of US-Israeli recent conflicts, Iran prevented the adversary from achieving its objectives, Talaei-Nik noted, saying:Talaei-Nik stressed that Iran’s core defense doctrine remains combined and asymmetric: it preserves and strengthens deterrence while employing offensive methods inside a defensive framework, ensuring the enemy cannot seize the initiative.
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Iran Preps Battlefield 'Surprises' for Future War – Iranian General

18:21 GMT 29.08.2026
© AP Photo / Amir KholousiIn this Monday, Jan. 2, 2012 file photo released by Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, a Ghader missile is launched at the shore of sea of Oman during Iran's navy drill
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2012 file photo released by Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, a Ghader missile is launched at the shore of sea of Oman during Iran's navy drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
© AP Photo / Amir Kholousi
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Iran has prepared new weapons, equipment, technology and tactics to be unveiled on the battlefield against any future adversary, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Defense, has told local Iranian media.
Iranian commanders have deliberately kept details confidential so they can serve them up as battlefield “surprises,” he stated.
Despite the geographic scope of US-Israeli recent conflicts, Iran prevented the adversary from achieving its objectives, Talaei-Nik noted, saying:
Strategic stockpiles built before the fighting, with production continuing uninterrupted through a network of roughly 9,300 knowledge-based and private companies that supply two-thirds of the sector
Overall arms production more than doubled between the 12-day war and the subsequent 40-day Ramadan war; output of some items rose several-fold
More than 1,000 types of weapons, equipment and ammunition manufactured domestically, delivering over 90% self-sufficiency
Unit costs for certain systems between one and twenty times lower than foreign equivalents
A decisive shift beyond reverse engineering toward fully indigenous designs, especially in long-range and cruise missiles as well as drones, while surplus production continues to support controlled exports.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei is holding a press conference, April 15, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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27 August, 04:32 GMT
Talaei-Nik stressed that Iran’s core defense doctrine remains combined and asymmetric: it preserves and strengthens deterrence while employing offensive methods inside a defensive framework, ensuring the enemy cannot seize the initiative.
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