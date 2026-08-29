https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-belarus-trade-developing-successfully-despite-influence-attempts-from-outside--putin-1124644001.html

Russia-Belarus Trade Developing Successfully Despite Influence Attempts From Outside – Putin

Russia-Belarus Trade Developing Successfully Despite Influence Attempts From Outside – Putin

Sputnik International

Trade between Russia and Belarus has grown by 12.5% since the beginning of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

2026-08-29T13:16+0000

2026-08-29T13:16+0000

2026-08-29T14:07+0000

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vladimir putin

alexander lukashenko

russia

belarus

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"The main area of our cooperation, namely trade and the economy, is developing successfully. Despite all attempts from outside to somehow influence this, according to our statistics, trade neared $52 billion last year. This is a good indicator. In the first six months of this year, we saw it rise by another 12.5%," Putin said. Russia and Belarus continue to work together on the international stage and strengthen the Union State, the Russian president said.Putin added that a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place soon.The Russian president highlighted active cooperation underway between Russia and Belarus on all international platforms, including the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.Statements by LukashenkoBelarus is ready to take on all challenges together with Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.Belarus and Russia are discussing the consolidation of their efforts and expertise in the field of microelectronics, which would enable them to reach an even higher level of development in this industry, Lukashenko also said. He also noted that modern microelectronics already account for a significant share of their trade turnover, and that both sides possess considerable expertise in this area.Lukashenko emphasized that the two countries are working out a new framework for cooperation in microelectronics.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-to-treat-western-threats-to-belarus-as-challenge-to-union-state--foreign-ministry-1124643647.html

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vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, russia, belarus