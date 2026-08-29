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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-belarus-trade-developing-successfully-despite-influence-attempts-from-outside--putin-1124644001.html
Russia-Belarus Trade Developing Successfully Despite Influence Attempts From Outside – Putin
Russia-Belarus Trade Developing Successfully Despite Influence Attempts From Outside – Putin
Sputnik International
Trade between Russia and Belarus has grown by 12.5% since the beginning of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
2026-08-29T13:16+0000
2026-08-29T14:07+0000
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"The main area of our cooperation, namely trade and the economy, is developing successfully. Despite all attempts from outside to somehow influence this, according to our statistics, trade neared $52 billion last year. This is a good indicator. In the first six months of this year, we saw it rise by another 12.5%," Putin said. Russia and Belarus continue to work together on the international stage and strengthen the Union State, the Russian president said.Putin added that a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place soon.The Russian president highlighted active cooperation underway between Russia and Belarus on all international platforms, including the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.Statements by LukashenkoBelarus is ready to take on all challenges together with Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.Belarus and Russia are discussing the consolidation of their efforts and expertise in the field of microelectronics, which would enable them to reach an even higher level of development in this industry, Lukashenko also said. He also noted that modern microelectronics already account for a significant share of their trade turnover, and that both sides possess considerable expertise in this area.Lukashenko emphasized that the two countries are working out a new framework for cooperation in microelectronics.
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vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, russia, belarus

Russia-Belarus Trade Developing Successfully Despite Influence Attempts From Outside – Putin

13:16 GMT 29.08.2026 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 29.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
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NOVO-OGARYOVO (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and Belarus has grown by 12.5% since the beginning of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
"The main area of our cooperation, namely trade and the economy, is developing successfully. Despite all attempts from outside to somehow influence this, according to our statistics, trade neared $52 billion last year. This is a good indicator. In the first six months of this year, we saw it rise by another 12.5%," Putin said.

Putin met with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow on Saturday.

Russia and Belarus continue to work together on the international stage and strengthen the Union State, the Russian president said.
"We continue to work actively on the international stage and strengthen the Union State," Putin said.
Putin added that a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place soon.
The Russian president highlighted active cooperation underway between Russia and Belarus on all international platforms, including the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Statements by Lukashenko

Belarus is ready to take on all challenges together with Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.
"You can have no doubt that we will overcome all kinds of difficulties together through cooperation. I have said this more than once when meeting with representatives of Russian business and regional authorities," Lukashenko said.
Belarus and Russia are discussing the consolidation of their efforts and expertise in the field of microelectronics, which would enable them to reach an even higher level of development in this industry, Lukashenko also said.

"Yesterday, Mikhail Vladimirovich [Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin] and I discussed the matter you are aware of regarding the unification of efforts in electronics," the Belarusian president said.

He also noted that modern microelectronics already account for a significant share of their trade turnover, and that both sides possess considerable expertise in this area.
Lukashenko emphasized that the two countries are working out a new framework for cooperation in microelectronics.

"There is a consensus within your government, as well as my own view and that of our government - we will by no means be left without these microelectronics products. Today, we are jointly producing everything we need. Tomorrow, we will reach a very high level," Lukashenko underscored.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
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