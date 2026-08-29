International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-to-treat-western-threats-to-belarus-as-challenge-to-union-state--foreign-ministry-1124643647.html
Russia to Treat Western Threats to Belarus as Challenge to Union State – Foreign Ministry
Russia to Treat Western Threats to Belarus as Challenge to Union State – Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia will treat Western threats to Belarus as a challenge to the entire Union State, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
2026-08-29T11:30+0000
2026-08-29T11:30+0000
world
russia
belarus
union state
lithuania
germany
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/06/1121109877_0:0:3099:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_395653388ddea155a71019f075bb53aa.jpg
"We, of course, have to take into account all the risks associated with the provocative behavior of our Western neighbors. Threats to our closest ally will be treated as a challenge to the entire Union State and to Russia directly, in full accordance with the Russian-Belarusian interstate Treaty on Security Guarantees within the framework of the Union State," the diplomat said. This document "establishes a clear algorithm for joint response to any threats using all available forces and means," which Russia strictly follows, he added. Earlier this month, European media reported that the German armed forces had deployed a special electronic warfare unit near the Belarusian border in Lithuania. Such a decision was made "in line with the growing momentum in Europe for intensive militarization and preparation for a direct armed confrontation with Russia," Galuzin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/belarus-considers-it-honor-to-cooperate-with-russia-lukashenko-says----1124626748.html
russia
belarus
lithuania
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/06/1121109877_120:0:2849:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_143062bed3766eb67ec1d8dc30bed38f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, belarus, union state, lithuania, germany
russia, belarus, union state, lithuania, germany

Russia to Treat Western Threats to Belarus as Challenge to Union State – Foreign Ministry

11:30 GMT 29.08.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will treat Western threats to Belarus as a challenge to the entire Union State, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
"We, of course, have to take into account all the risks associated with the provocative behavior of our Western neighbors. Threats to our closest ally will be treated as a challenge to the entire Union State and to Russia directly, in full accordance with the Russian-Belarusian interstate Treaty on Security Guarantees within the framework of the Union State," the diplomat said.
This document "establishes a clear algorithm for joint response to any threats using all available forces and means," which Russia strictly follows, he added.
Earlier this month, European media reported that the German armed forces had deployed a special electronic warfare unit near the Belarusian border in Lithuania.
Such a decision was made "in line with the growing momentum in Europe for intensive militarization and preparation for a direct armed confrontation with Russia," Galuzin said.
Russian and Belarusian national flags are pictured during a meeting of the High-Level Group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in Minsk, Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
World
Belarus Considers It 'Honor to Cooperate With Russia,' Lukashenko Says
25 August, 11:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала