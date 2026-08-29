https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-to-treat-western-threats-to-belarus-as-challenge-to-union-state--foreign-ministry-1124643647.html
Russia to Treat Western Threats to Belarus as Challenge to Union State – Foreign Ministry
Russia to Treat Western Threats to Belarus as Challenge to Union State – Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia will treat Western threats to Belarus as a challenge to the entire Union State, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
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"We, of course, have to take into account all the risks associated with the provocative behavior of our Western neighbors. Threats to our closest ally will be treated as a challenge to the entire Union State and to Russia directly, in full accordance with the Russian-Belarusian interstate Treaty on Security Guarantees within the framework of the Union State," the diplomat said. This document "establishes a clear algorithm for joint response to any threats using all available forces and means," which Russia strictly follows, he added. Earlier this month, European media reported that the German armed forces had deployed a special electronic warfare unit near the Belarusian border in Lithuania. Such a decision was made "in line with the growing momentum in Europe for intensive militarization and preparation for a direct armed confrontation with Russia," Galuzin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/belarus-considers-it-honor-to-cooperate-with-russia-lukashenko-says----1124626748.html
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Russia to Treat Western Threats to Belarus as Challenge to Union State – Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will treat Western threats to Belarus as a challenge to the entire Union State, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
"We, of course, have to take into account all the risks associated with the provocative behavior of our Western neighbors. Threats to our closest ally will be treated as a challenge to the entire Union State and to Russia directly, in full accordance with the Russian-Belarusian interstate Treaty on Security Guarantees within the framework of the Union State," the diplomat said.
This document "establishes a clear algorithm for joint response to any threats using all available forces and means," which Russia strictly follows, he added.
Earlier this month, European media reported that the German armed forces had deployed a special electronic warfare unit near the Belarusian border in Lithuania.
Such a decision was made "in line with the growing momentum in Europe for intensive militarization and preparation for a direct armed confrontation with Russia," Galuzin said.