https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-designs-personal-drone-interceptor-to-swat-enemy-uavs--1124645096.html
Russia Designs Personal Drone Interceptor to Swat Enemy UAVs
Russia Designs Personal Drone Interceptor to Swat Enemy UAVs
Sputnik International
Weighing just 2 kg, this new Russian mini-drone acts as a personal shield, intercepting enemy kamikaze UAVs from a safe standoff distance.
2026-08-29T15:09+0000
2026-08-29T15:09+0000
2026-08-29T15:09+0000
military
russia
military & intelligence
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The patent materials lay out the details:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/russia-unveils-disposable-drone-equipped-with-warhead-to-intercept-enemy-uavs-1119217990.html
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russia, military & intelligence
russia, military & intelligence
Russia Designs Personal Drone Interceptor to Swat Enemy UAVs
Weighing just 2 kg, this new Russian mini-drone acts as a personal shield, intercepting enemy kamikaze UAVs from a safe standoff distance.
The patent materials lay out the details:
Folding design + handle for rapid launch
Positions above the target, fires, and then returns to the operator
Able to carry different kinetic weapons, such as a 25-g "Osa"-type round with 91 J of kinetic energy
Sufficient to destroy an enemy target's plastic body from a distance of several meters
Shot produces no significant recoil
Could also protect vehicles or deploy smaller drones as a "mother UAV"