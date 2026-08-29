Russia Designs Personal Drone Interceptor to Swat Enemy UAVs

Folding design + handle for rapid launch Folding design + handle for rapid launch

Positions above the target, fires, and then returns to the operator Positions above the target, fires, and then returns to the operator

Able to carry different kinetic weapons, such as a 25-g "Osa"-type round with 91 J of kinetic energy Able to carry different kinetic weapons, such as a 25-g "Osa"-type round with 91 J of kinetic energy

Sufficient to destroy an enemy target's plastic body from a distance of several meters Sufficient to destroy an enemy target's plastic body from a distance of several meters

Shot produces no significant recoil Shot produces no significant recoil