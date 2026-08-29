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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-designs-personal-drone-interceptor-to-swat-enemy-uavs--1124645096.html
Russia Designs Personal Drone Interceptor to Swat Enemy UAVs
Russia Designs Personal Drone Interceptor to Swat Enemy UAVs
Sputnik International
Weighing just 2 kg, this new Russian mini-drone acts as a personal shield, intercepting enemy kamikaze UAVs from a safe standoff distance.
2026-08-29T15:09+0000
2026-08-29T15:09+0000
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The patent materials lay out the details:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/russia-unveils-disposable-drone-equipped-with-warhead-to-intercept-enemy-uavs-1119217990.html
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Russia Designs Personal Drone Interceptor to Swat Enemy UAVs

15:09 GMT 29.08.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
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Weighing just 2 kg, this new Russian mini-drone acts as a personal shield, intercepting enemy kamikaze UAVs from a safe standoff distance.
The patent materials lay out the details:
Folding design + handle for rapid launch
Positions above the target, fires, and then returns to the operator
Able to carry different kinetic weapons, such as a 25-g "Osa"-type round with 91 J of kinetic energy
Sufficient to destroy an enemy target's plastic body from a distance of several meters
Shot produces no significant recoil
Could also protect vehicles or deploy smaller drones as a "mother UAV"
A drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2024
Military
Russia Unveils Disposable Drone Equipped With Warhead to Intercept Enemy UAVs
2 July 2024, 11:13 GMT
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