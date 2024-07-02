https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/russia-unveils-disposable-drone-equipped-with-warhead-to-intercept-enemy-uavs-1119217990.html
The Vogan-9SP disposable drone designed to intercept enemy drones with an explosive warhead was developed in Russia.A Red Line company representative unveiled the design to reporters at the conference 'Technologies of UAV detection and countermeasures' held in St. Petersburg on Juky 1-2.He said that the quadcopter-type drone can reach speeds of about 200 km/h and works in conjunction with a radar station and a laser system that targets the detected target.He explained that before destroying an enemy drone, the Vogan-9SP must receive a command from the operator who makes a decision based on the image from its camera. The system is already being tested and an improved drone is being developed that will be able to reach speeds of over 250 km/h.
Russia Unveils Disposable Drone Equipped With Warhead to Intercept Enemy UAVs
Russia is actively developing new types of drones to modernize its military capabilities. Russia's drone development programs are focused on creating a variety of platforms to support its military operations and counter threats.
The Vogan-9SP
disposable drone designed to intercept enemy drones
with an explosive warhead was developed in Russia.
A Red Line company representative unveiled the design to reporters at the conference 'Technologies of UAV detection and countermeasures' held in St. Petersburg on Juky 1-2.
He said that the quadcopter-type drone can reach speeds of about 200 km/h and works in conjunction with a radar station and a laser system that targets the detected target.
"The command to launch is given, the drone stands in the box at an angle of 45 degrees, it takes off, gets as close to the target as possible, and in the last moments is automatically guided according to its navigational systems," the spokesman said. "It flies as close as possible to the target and detonates the warhead located in the nose of the UAV."
He explained that before destroying an enemy drone,
the Vogan-9SP must receive a command from the operator who makes a decision based on the image from its camera.
"Its task is to intercept 'kamikaze' drones that fly here with no good intentions at all," the representative stressed.
The system is already being tested and an improved drone is being developed that will be able to reach speeds of over 250 km/h.