Russia Unveils Disposable Drone Equipped With Warhead to Intercept Enemy UAVs

Russia Unveils Disposable Drone Equipped With Warhead to Intercept Enemy UAVs

The disposable Vogan-9SP UAV designed to intercept enemy drones by detonating its own warhead was developed in Russia, a Red Line company representative told the "Technologies of UAV detection and countermeasures" conference.

The Vogan-9SP disposable drone designed to intercept enemy drones with an explosive warhead was developed in Russia.A Red Line company representative unveiled the design to reporters at the conference 'Technologies of UAV detection and countermeasures' held in St. Petersburg on Juky 1-2.He said that the quadcopter-type drone can reach speeds of about 200 km/h and works in conjunction with a radar station and a laser system that targets the detected target.He explained that before destroying an enemy drone, the Vogan-9SP must receive a command from the operator who makes a decision based on the image from its camera. The system is already being tested and an improved drone is being developed that will be able to reach speeds of over 250 km/h.

