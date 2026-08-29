https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-intensifies-strikes-against-ukrainian-maritime-lifeline-knocking-out-power-and-supply-hubs-1124645480.html
Russia Intensifies Strikes Against Ukrainian Maritime Lifeline, Knocking Out Power and Supply Hubs
Russia Intensifies Strikes Against Ukrainian Maritime Lifeline, Knocking Out Power and Supply Hubs
Sputnik International
The Russian military has struck a power substation, that provides electricity to the Port of Nikolaev, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
2026-08-29T16:48+0000
2026-08-29T16:48+0000
2026-08-29T16:48+0000
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Throughout the day, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out group strikes against Ukraine's military-industrial facilities and seaports, the ministry noted.A marine transshipment terminal and four storage facilities containing military equipment and supplies intended for the Ukrainian military were struck in the Port of Nikolaev, the ministry added.A shipbuilding facility in Kiev used for assembly and maintenance of remotely controlled boats for the Ukrainian forces has been hit in a strike, the ministry also reported.
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russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, nikolaev, kiev
Russia Intensifies Strikes Against Ukrainian Maritime Lifeline, Knocking Out Power and Supply Hubs
The Russian military has struck a power substation, that provides electricity to the Port of Nikolaev, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
Throughout the day, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out group strikes against Ukraine's military-industrial facilities and seaports, the ministry noted.
"The power substation in the Nikolaev region, which ensures the operation of the Port of Nikolaev, has been hit," the statement read.
A marine transshipment terminal and four storage facilities containing military equipment and supplies intended for the Ukrainian military were struck in the Port of Nikolaev, the ministry added.
A shipbuilding facility in Kiev used for assembly and maintenance of remotely controlled boats for the Ukrainian forces has been hit in a strike, the ministry also reported.