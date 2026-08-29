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Russian Forces Hit Transport and Logistics Center Near Kiev
Russian Forces Hit Transport and Logistics Center Near Kiev
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have carried out strikes targeting the Fim Service transport and logistics center in the settlement of Chaiky near Kiev, where components for long-range Flamingo cruise missiles were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-08-29T07:07+0000
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The Russian armed forces have also struck a warehouse in the settlement of Milaya where components for Fire Point's long-range FP-1/FP-2 drones were stored, the ministry said. Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched group strikes against the military centers of Ukraine and seaports used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. Russian forces struck a logistics center in the Kiev Region housing a customs terminal that distributed military cargo arriving from Western countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia continues to launch attacks on Ukrainian naval facilities and port infrastructure used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.
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Russian Forces Hit Transport and Logistics Center Near Kiev

07:07 GMT 29.08.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
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The Russian armed forces have carried out strikes targeting the Fim Service transport and logistics center in the settlement of Chaiky near Kiev, where components for long-range Flamingo cruise missiles were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The Russian armed forces have also struck a warehouse in the settlement of Milaya where components for Fire Point's long-range FP-1/FP-2 drones were stored, the ministry said.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched group strikes against the military centers of Ukraine and seaports used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"Strike drones and air-launched precision weapons struck: an ammunition warehouse in the settlement of Milaya (Fire Point LLC), whose storage facilities contained components and launch boosters for FP-1/FP-2 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry said.
Russian forces struck a logistics center in the Kiev Region housing a customs terminal that distributed military cargo arriving from Western countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russia continues to launch attacks on Ukrainian naval facilities and port infrastructure used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.
"Strike drones and air-launched precision weapons struck: in Kiev and the Kiev Region: ... a logistics center in the settlement of Kalinovka, which houses a customs terminal that distributed military cargo arriving from Western countries," the ministry said.
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Deep in Kiev Region, Obliterating Flamingo Rocket Chemical Plant - MoD
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