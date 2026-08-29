https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russian-forces-hit-transport-and-logistics-center-near-kiev-1124642883.html

Russian Forces Hit Transport and Logistics Center Near Kiev

Russian Forces Hit Transport and Logistics Center Near Kiev

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have carried out strikes targeting the Fim Service transport and logistics center in the settlement of Chaiky near Kiev, where components for long-range Flamingo cruise missiles were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-08-29T07:07+0000

2026-08-29T07:07+0000

2026-08-29T07:07+0000

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The Russian armed forces have also struck a warehouse in the settlement of Milaya where components for Fire Point's long-range FP-1/FP-2 drones were stored, the ministry said. Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched group strikes against the military centers of Ukraine and seaports used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. Russian forces struck a logistics center in the Kiev Region housing a customs terminal that distributed military cargo arriving from Western countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia continues to launch attacks on Ukrainian naval facilities and port infrastructure used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/russia-strikes-deep-in-kiev-region-obliterating-flamingo-rocket-chemical-plant---mod-1124641677.html

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