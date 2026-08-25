https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/belarus-considers-it-honor-to-cooperate-with-russia-lukashenko-says----1124626748.html
Belarus Considers It 'Honor to Cooperate With Russia,' Lukashenko Says
Belarus Considers It 'Honor to Cooperate With Russia,' Lukashenko Says
Sputnik International
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Belarus considers it an honor to cooperate with Russia and will continue such ties.
2026-08-25T11:04+0000
2026-08-25T11:04+0000
2026-08-25T11:04+0000
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"Unlike all other countries, which are naturally friends of Russia but don't want to publicly voice anything, we don't shy away from any issues, whether convenient or inconvenient. We state directly that we consider it an honor to cooperate with Russia and will continue to do so," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Minsk. He also urged everyone to have no doubt about Belarus's intentions. Lukashenko said that the times are pushing for closer cooperation, but noted that the course toward developing cooperation with Russia was not a trend of the times, as Minsk set this course several decades ago. He also said that Minsk is ready to develop industrial policy jointly with Russia. Furthermore, Lukashenko said he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in the near future. On Tuesday morning, Manturov arrived at the Palace of Independence for a meeting with Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader presented the minister with the Order of Friendship of Peoples. The day before, Lukashenko's press service explained that the decision to award Manturov was made in recognition of his significant personal contribution to the development of trade and economic relations, industrial and military-technical cooperation between the two countries, and the strengthening of the technological sovereignty of the Union State.
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alexander lukashenko, denis manturov, mikhail mishustin, russia, belarus, union state, minsk, cooperation, bilateral contacts, bilateral cooperation
Belarus Considers It 'Honor to Cooperate With Russia,' Lukashenko Says
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Belarus considers it an honor to cooperate with Russia and will continue such ties.
"Unlike all other countries, which are naturally friends of Russia but don't want to publicly voice anything, we don't shy away from any issues, whether convenient or inconvenient. We state directly that we consider it an honor to cooperate with Russia and will continue to do so," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Minsk.
He also urged everyone to have no doubt about Belarus's intentions.
Lukashenko said that the times are pushing for closer cooperation
, but noted that the course toward developing cooperation with Russia was not a trend of the times, as Minsk set this course several decades ago.
He also said that Minsk is ready to develop industrial policy jointly with Russia.
Furthermore, Lukashenko said he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in the near future.
"We will meet with the Russian prime minister soon. We will also meet with the Russian president and discuss the issues we cannot agree on," the Belarusian leader said.
On Tuesday morning, Manturov arrived at the Palace of Independence for a meeting with Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader presented the minister with the Order of Friendship of Peoples. The day before, Lukashenko's press service explained that the decision to award Manturov was made in recognition of his significant personal contribution to the development of trade and economic relations, industrial and military-technical cooperation between the two countries, and the strengthening of the technological sovereignty of the Union State.