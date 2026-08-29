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Russian Air Defenses Destroy 313 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian Air Defenses Destroy 313 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Sputnik International
The Russian air defense intercepted and destroyed 313 Ukrainian drones over Russia last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-08-29T06:15+0000
2026-08-29T06:15+0000
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"Over the past night, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 313 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said. The drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Tula Regions, and the Moscow region, Krasnodar Krai, the Republic of Crimea, the Republic of Tatarstan, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, the ministry added.
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Russian Air Defenses Destroy 313 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

06:15 GMT 29.08.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense intercepted and destroyed 313 Ukrainian drones over Russia last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the past night, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 313 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
The drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Tula Regions, and the Moscow region, Krasnodar Krai, the Republic of Crimea, the Republic of Tatarstan, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, the ministry added.
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2 August, 09:32 GMT
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