https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russian-air-defenses-destroy-313-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1124642742.html

Russian Air Defenses Destroy 313 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian Air Defenses Destroy 313 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Sputnik International

The Russian air defense intercepted and destroyed 313 Ukrainian drones over Russia last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-08-29T06:15+0000

2026-08-29T06:15+0000

2026-08-29T06:15+0000

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"Over the past night, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 313 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said. The drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Tula Regions, and the Moscow region, Krasnodar Krai, the Republic of Crimea, the Republic of Tatarstan, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/russian-air-defenses-down-1158-drones-6-guided-bombs-and-himars-missile-in-24-hours--mod-1124529014.html

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