https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/russian-air-defenses-down-1158-drones-6-guided-bombs-and-himars-missile-in-24-hours--mod-1124529014.html

Russian Air Defenses Down 1,158 Drones, 6 Guided Bombs and HIMARS Missile in 24 Hours — MoD

Russian Air Defenses Down 1,158 Drones, 6 Guided Bombs and HIMARS Missile in 24 Hours — MoD

Sputnik International

Russian air defense forces have destroyed 1,158 fixed-wing drones and six aerial bombs over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-08-02T09:32+0000

2026-08-02T09:32+0000

2026-08-02T09:44+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

drone

drone attack

ukraine

armed forces of ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/14/1123867712_0:34:1180:698_1920x0_80_0_0_fe3b321091903063994b99e1c4413a8f.jpg

"Air defense forces shot down six guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system missile, and 1,158 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs]," the ministry said.Since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 673 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 195,419 UAVs, 669 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,400 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,768 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 35,991 field artillery and mortar units, and 68,114 special military vehicles have been destroyed, the ministry added.The Russian armed forces have targeted transport and energy infrastructure facilities and logistics centers used by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine lost up to 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 240 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 355 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 Ukrainian soldiers by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 210 soldiers by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 soldiers by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/russian-forces-liberate-verovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124522170.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), drone, drone attack, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine