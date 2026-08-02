https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/russian-air-defenses-down-1158-drones-6-guided-bombs-and-himars-missile-in-24-hours--mod-1124529014.html
Russian Air Defenses Down 1,158 Drones, 6 Guided Bombs and HIMARS Missile in 24 Hours — MoD
Russian Air Defenses Down 1,158 Drones, 6 Guided Bombs and HIMARS Missile in 24 Hours — MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defense forces have destroyed 1,158 fixed-wing drones and six aerial bombs over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-08-02T09:32+0000
2026-08-02T09:32+0000
2026-08-02T09:44+0000
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"Air defense forces shot down six guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system missile, and 1,158 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs]," the ministry said.Since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 673 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 195,419 UAVs, 669 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,400 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,768 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 35,991 field artillery and mortar units, and 68,114 special military vehicles have been destroyed, the ministry added.The Russian armed forces have targeted transport and energy infrastructure facilities and logistics centers used by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine lost up to 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 240 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 355 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 Ukrainian soldiers by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 210 soldiers by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 soldiers by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
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russia, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), drone, drone attack, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine
russia, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), drone, drone attack, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine
Russian Air Defenses Down 1,158 Drones, 6 Guided Bombs and HIMARS Missile in 24 Hours — MoD
09:32 GMT 02.08.2026 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 02.08.2026)
Russian air defense forces have destroyed 1,158 fixed-wing drones and six aerial bombs over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Air defense forces shot down six guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system missile, and 1,158 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs]," the ministry said.
Since the beginning of the special military operation
, a total of 673 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 195,419 UAVs, 669 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,400 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,768 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 35,991 field artillery and mortar units, and 68,114 special military vehicles have been destroyed, the ministry added.
The Russian armed forces have targeted transport and energy infrastructure facilities and logistics centers used by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian armed forces' groupings have targeted transport and energy infrastructure facilities and logistics centers used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost up to 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 360 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, two vehicles, a multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle and two artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 240 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 355 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 Ukrainian soldiers by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 210 soldiers by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 soldiers by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.