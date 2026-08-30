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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/7000-foreign-mercenaries-shore-up-ukraines-military-ranks---study-1124647152.html
7,000 Foreign Mercenaries Shore Up Ukraine’s Military Ranks - Study
7,000 Foreign Mercenaries Shore Up Ukraine’s Military Ranks - Study
Sputnik International
Mercenaries from around 70 countries are currently fighting as part of the Ukrainian military, Nikolai Plotnikov, head of the Scientific and Analytical Information Center at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, tells Sputnik.
2026-08-30T09:39+0000
2026-08-30T09:39+0000
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“They are citizens of more than 70 countries, primarily from Europe and Latin America, which are pursuing an aggressive anti-Russian policy,” Plotnikov says, referencing a RAS study.He notes that Colombians make up the largest group, alongside other Latin Americans, “namely Mexicans, Brazilians and others.”Among Europeans, Poles and Finns are the most numerous, while there are now far fewer Americans and Georgians among the foreign proxies.Guns-for-hire who traveled to Ukraine have themselves acknowledged in numerous interviews that Ukrainian forces poorly coordinate their operations and that their chances of surviving combat are slim.Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that Ukraine uses foreign mercenaries as “cannon fodder,” adding that they remain legitimate targets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/russian-forces-liberate-velikiy-prikol-sadky-settlements-in-sumy-region--1124646940.html
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7,000 Foreign Mercenaries Shore Up Ukraine’s Military Ranks - Study

09:39 GMT 30.08.2026
© AP Photo / LIBKOSUkrainian servicemen help to evacuate a wounded soldier on Aug. 30, 2023.
Ukrainian servicemen help to evacuate a wounded soldier on Aug. 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2026
© AP Photo / LIBKOS
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Mercenaries from around 70 countries are currently fighting as part of the Ukrainian military, Nikolai Plotnikov, head of the Scientific and Analytical Information Center at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, tells Sputnik.
They are citizens of more than 70 countries, primarily from Europe and Latin America, which are pursuing an aggressive anti-Russian policy,” Plotnikov says, referencing a RAS study.
He notes that Colombians make up the largest group, alongside other Latin Americans, “namely Mexicans, Brazilians and others.”

Among Europeans, Poles and Finns are the most numerous, while there are now far fewer Americans and Georgians among the foreign proxies.

Guns-for-hire who traveled to Ukraine have themselves acknowledged in numerous interviews that Ukrainian forces poorly coordinate their operations and that their chances of surviving combat are slim.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that Ukraine uses foreign mercenaries as “cannon fodder,” adding that they remain legitimate targets.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Velikiy Prikol, Sadky Settlements in Sumy Region
08:07 GMT
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