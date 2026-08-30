Russian Forces Liberate Velikiy Prikol, Sadky Settlements in Sumy Region
08:07 GMT 30.08.2026 (Updated: 08:32 GMT 30.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense MinistryIskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Velikiy Prikol and the village of Sadky in Ukraine's Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlements of Velikiy Prikol and Sadky in the Sumy region as a result of decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.
The liberation of the settlements of Velikiy Prikol and Sadky in the Sumy region secures additional operational footholds along the border axis. These gains effectively constrain Ukrainian logistical routes in the area, complicating the rotation and resupply of enemy units in the adjacent frontline sectors.
Ukrainian forces had stationed air defense crews, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicle control points in the liberated settlement of Sadky and its surrounding areas, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 375 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 230 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 340 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 240 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian forces have struck a site used for the preparation and launch of Ukrainian long-range cruise missiles of the Flamingo type
Air defense systems shot down 804 Ukrainian UAVs and five HIMARS rockets
Russian forces hit assembly and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, along with temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas