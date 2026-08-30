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Russian Forces Liberate Velikiy Prikol, Sadky Settlements in Sumy Region
Russian Forces Liberate Velikiy Prikol, Sadky Settlements in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Velikiy Prikol and the village of Sadky in Ukraine's Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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2026-08-30T08:32+0000
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"Units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlements of Velikiy Prikol and Sadky in the Sumy region as a result of decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.Ukrainian forces had stationed air defense crews, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicle control points in the liberated settlement of Sadky and its surrounding areas, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Liberate Velikiy Prikol, Sadky Settlements in Sumy Region

08:07 GMT 30.08.2026 (Updated: 08:32 GMT 30.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense MinistryIskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Velikiy Prikol and the village of Sadky in Ukraine's Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlements of Velikiy Prikol and Sadky in the Sumy region as a result of decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

The liberation of the settlements of Velikiy Prikol and Sadky in the Sumy region secures additional operational footholds along the border axis. These gains effectively constrain Ukrainian logistical routes in the area, complicating the rotation and resupply of enemy units in the adjacent frontline sectors.

Ukrainian forces had stationed air defense crews, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicle control points in the liberated settlement of Sadky and its surrounding areas, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 375 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 230 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 340 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 240 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian forces have struck a site used for the preparation and launch of Ukrainian long-range cruise missiles of the Flamingo type
Air defense systems shot down 804 Ukrainian UAVs and five HIMARS rockets
Russian forces hit assembly and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, along with temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Three Settlements in Donetsk and Sumy Regions
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