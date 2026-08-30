https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/russian-forces-liberate-velikiy-prikol-sadky-settlements-in-sumy-region--1124646940.html

Russian Forces Liberate Velikiy Prikol, Sadky Settlements in Sumy Region

Russian Forces Liberate Velikiy Prikol, Sadky Settlements in Sumy Region

Sputnik International

Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Velikiy Prikol and the village of Sadky in Ukraine's Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-08-30T08:07+0000

2026-08-30T08:07+0000

2026-08-30T08:32+0000

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"Units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlements of Velikiy Prikol and Sadky in the Sumy region as a result of decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.Ukrainian forces had stationed air defense crews, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicle control points in the liberated settlement of Sadky and its surrounding areas, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russian-forces-liberate-multiple-settlements-in-donetsk-and-sumy-regions-1124643430.html

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