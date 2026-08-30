https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/ankara-to-offer-mediation-on-ukraine-during-russia-turkey-summit-talks-in-bishkek-source-1124648086.html

Ankara to Offer Mediation on Ukraine During Russia-Turkey Summit Talks in Bishkek - Source

Ankara to Offer Mediation on Ukraine During Russia-Turkey Summit Talks in Bishkek - Source

Sputnik International

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will offer Ankara's mediation assistance in the Ukrainian conflict during the upcoming summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, a Turkish government source told Sputnik on Sunday.

2026-08-30T17:53+0000

2026-08-30T17:53+0000

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"During the talks between presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, which are scheduled to take place in Bishkek on Tuesday, the Turkish side will state Ankara's readiness to facilitate a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and act as a mediator between the parties," the source said. Putin will meet with Erdogan for one-on-one talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on September 1. The leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/russia-open-to-turkiye-mediated-talks-with-ukraine-but-no-groundwork-laid-yet---kremlin-1124647860.html

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