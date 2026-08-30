https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/russia-open-to-turkiye-mediated-talks-with-ukraine-but-no-groundwork-laid-yet---kremlin-1124647860.html

Russia Open to Turkiye-Mediated Talks with Ukraine, but No Groundwork Laid Yet - Kremlin

Russia Open to Turkiye-Mediated Talks with Ukraine, but No Groundwork Laid Yet - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia maintains its openness to negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkiye, but there are no preconditions for them yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-08-30T16:13+0000

2026-08-30T16:13+0000

2026-08-30T16:13+0000

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"We maintain our openness to such negotiations... Unfortunately, we cannot acknowledge the existence of any preconditions. They simply do not exist at the moment," Peskov said.Other Statements

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/ukraine-peace-talks-now-on-hold-no-new-proposals---kremlin--1124639729.html

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russia, belarus, turkiye, ukraine, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), dmitry peskov