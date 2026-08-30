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Russia Open to Turkiye-Mediated Talks with Ukraine, but No Groundwork Laid Yet - Kremlin
Russia Open to Turkiye-Mediated Talks with Ukraine, but No Groundwork Laid Yet - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia maintains its openness to negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkiye, but there are no preconditions for them yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-08-30T16:13+0000
2026-08-30T16:13+0000
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"We maintain our openness to such negotiations... Unfortunately, we cannot acknowledge the existence of any preconditions. They simply do not exist at the moment," Peskov said.Other Statements
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Russia Open to Turkiye-Mediated Talks with Ukraine, but No Groundwork Laid Yet - Kremlin

16:13 GMT 30.08.2026
© Photo : Turkish Foreign MinistryNegotiations Between Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and Turkiye Begins in Istanbul
Negotiations Between Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and Turkiye Begins in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2026
© Photo : Turkish Foreign Ministry
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Russia maintains its openness to negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkiye, but there are no preconditions for them yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"We maintain our openness to such negotiations... Unfortunately, we cannot acknowledge the existence of any preconditions. They simply do not exist at the moment," Peskov said.

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Fuel supplies from Belarus are running at maximum, with Belarus responding swiftly to Russia's growing needs
Moscow Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2026
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Ukraine Peace Talks Now on Hold, No New Proposals - Kremlin
28 August, 09:20 GMT
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