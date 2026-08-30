https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/russia-open-to-turkiye-mediated-talks-with-ukraine-but-no-groundwork-laid-yet---kremlin-1124647860.html
Russia Open to Turkiye-Mediated Talks with Ukraine, but No Groundwork Laid Yet - Kremlin
Russia Open to Turkiye-Mediated Talks with Ukraine, but No Groundwork Laid Yet - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia maintains its openness to negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkiye, but there are no preconditions for them yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-08-30T16:13+0000
2026-08-30T16:13+0000
2026-08-30T16:13+0000
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"We maintain our openness to such negotiations... Unfortunately, we cannot acknowledge the existence of any preconditions. They simply do not exist at the moment," Peskov said.Other Statements
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/ukraine-peace-talks-now-on-hold-no-new-proposals---kremlin--1124639729.html
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russia, belarus, turkiye, ukraine, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), dmitry peskov
russia, belarus, turkiye, ukraine, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), dmitry peskov
Russia Open to Turkiye-Mediated Talks with Ukraine, but No Groundwork Laid Yet - Kremlin
Russia maintains its openness to negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkiye, but there are no preconditions for them yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"We maintain our openness to such negotiations... Unfortunately, we cannot acknowledge the existence of any preconditions. They simply do not exist at the moment," Peskov said.
Meeting between Putin and Zelensky is possible only to formalize agreements, and agreements are a complex process
Energy cooperation and collaboration are a permanent item on the agenda of Russia-China contacts
Putin's visit to Kyrgyzstan will see a full agenda, with numerous bilateral meetings
lined up on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit
Fuel supplies from Belarus
are running at maximum, with Belarus responding swiftly to Russia's growing needs