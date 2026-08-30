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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/china-and-russia-explore-inland-waterway-to-bypass-maritime-chokepoints-1124647285.html
China and Russia Explore Inland Waterway to Bypass Maritime Chokepoints
China and Russia Explore Inland Waterway to Bypass Maritime Chokepoints
Sputnik International
The two countries are considering the development of a river route that would connect China's western regions to the Arctic Ocean, as conflicts around the world expose the fragility of traditional shipping lanes, the South China Morning Post reports.
2026-08-30T11:08+0000
2026-08-30T11:08+0000
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The 4,248-kilometer route follows the Irtysh River, which flows from China's Xinjiang through Kazakhstan before joining Russia's Ob River and emptying into the Arctic.It solves the issue of China's current access to the Arctic, which relies on the Bering Strait, a narrow passage that could become a chokepoint in the event of a US blockade.Unlike conventional sea routes that pass through the Malacca and Bering straits, this inland corridor would be largely immune to Western naval blockades and surveillance, providing a contingency route in case the main route becomes unnavigable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/china-plans-over-10-transits-to-europe-via-northern-sea-route--rosatom-chief-1124492193.html
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China and Russia Explore Inland Waterway to Bypass Maritime Chokepoints

11:08 GMT 30.08.2026
© Photo : SovcomflotSovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so
Sovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2026
© Photo : Sovcomflot
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The two countries are considering the development of a river route that would connect China's western regions to the Arctic Ocean, as conflicts around the world expose the fragility of traditional shipping lanes, the South China Morning Post reports.
The 4,248-kilometer route follows the Irtysh River, which flows from China's Xinjiang through Kazakhstan before joining Russia's Ob River and emptying into the Arctic.
It solves the issue of China's current access to the Arctic, which relies on the Bering Strait, a narrow passage that could become a chokepoint in the event of a US blockade.
Unlike conventional sea routes that pass through the Malacca and Bering straits, this inland corridor would be largely immune to Western naval blockades and surveillance, providing a contingency route in case the main route becomes unnavigable.

The Northern Sea Route through the Arctic has become more viable due to warming temperatures, and geopolitical tensions have only accelerated interest in alternatives. The route offers significant time savings as a voyage from Chinese ports to Europe via the Arctic takes 20 days, compared to 40 days through the Suez Canal.

Chinese workers stand on a pier before a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province on April 13, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
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