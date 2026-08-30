https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/china-and-russia-explore-inland-waterway-to-bypass-maritime-chokepoints-1124647285.html
China and Russia Explore Inland Waterway to Bypass Maritime Chokepoints
China and Russia Explore Inland Waterway to Bypass Maritime Chokepoints
Sputnik International
The two countries are considering the development of a river route that would connect China's western regions to the Arctic Ocean, as conflicts around the world expose the fragility of traditional shipping lanes, the South China Morning Post reports.
2026-08-30T11:08+0000
2026-08-30T11:08+0000
2026-08-30T11:08+0000
world
russia
china
arctic
northern sea route
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155846_0:197:3075:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_052c7a8f8bb161f7747882d724d6c629.jpg
The 4,248-kilometer route follows the Irtysh River, which flows from China's Xinjiang through Kazakhstan before joining Russia's Ob River and emptying into the Arctic.It solves the issue of China's current access to the Arctic, which relies on the Bering Strait, a narrow passage that could become a chokepoint in the event of a US blockade.Unlike conventional sea routes that pass through the Malacca and Bering straits, this inland corridor would be largely immune to Western naval blockades and surveillance, providing a contingency route in case the main route becomes unnavigable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/china-plans-over-10-transits-to-europe-via-northern-sea-route--rosatom-chief-1124492193.html
russia
china
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155846_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_201b7ae7befb7ca5bccd5513d9913bdd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, china, arctic, northern sea route
russia, china, arctic, northern sea route
China and Russia Explore Inland Waterway to Bypass Maritime Chokepoints
The two countries are considering the development of a river route that would connect China's western regions to the Arctic Ocean, as conflicts around the world expose the fragility of traditional shipping lanes, the South China Morning Post reports.
The 4,248-kilometer route follows the Irtysh River, which flows from China's Xinjiang through Kazakhstan before joining Russia's Ob River and emptying into the Arctic.
It solves the issue of China's current access to the Arctic, which relies on the Bering Strait, a narrow passage that could become a chokepoint in the event of a US blockade.
Unlike conventional sea routes that pass through the Malacca and Bering straits, this inland corridor would be largely immune to Western naval blockades and surveillance, providing a contingency route in case the main route becomes unnavigable.
The Northern Sea Route through the Arctic has become more viable due to warming temperatures, and geopolitical tensions have only accelerated interest in alternatives. The route offers significant time savings as a voyage from Chinese ports to Europe via the Arctic takes 20 days, compared to 40 days through the Suez Canal.