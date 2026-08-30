https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/china-and-russia-explore-inland-waterway-to-bypass-maritime-chokepoints-1124647285.html

China and Russia Explore Inland Waterway to Bypass Maritime Chokepoints

China and Russia Explore Inland Waterway to Bypass Maritime Chokepoints

Sputnik International

The two countries are considering the development of a river route that would connect China's western regions to the Arctic Ocean, as conflicts around the world expose the fragility of traditional shipping lanes, the South China Morning Post reports.

2026-08-30T11:08+0000

2026-08-30T11:08+0000

2026-08-30T11:08+0000

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The 4,248-kilometer route follows the Irtysh River, which flows from China's Xinjiang through Kazakhstan before joining Russia's Ob River and emptying into the Arctic.It solves the issue of China's current access to the Arctic, which relies on the Bering Strait, a narrow passage that could become a chokepoint in the event of a US blockade.Unlike conventional sea routes that pass through the Malacca and Bering straits, this inland corridor would be largely immune to Western naval blockades and surveillance, providing a contingency route in case the main route becomes unnavigable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/china-plans-over-10-transits-to-europe-via-northern-sea-route--rosatom-chief-1124492193.html

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