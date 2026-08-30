https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/hydrocarbon-reserves-in-russias-far-east-comparable-to-worlds-largest-basins---rosnedra-1124647588.html

Hydrocarbon Reserves in Russia's Far East Comparable to World's Largest Basins - Rosnedra

Hydrocarbon Reserves in Russia's Far East Comparable to World's Largest Basins - Rosnedra

Sputnik International

The Russian Far East's hydrocarbon reserves are comparable in volume to the world's largest oil and gas basins, Russian Federal Agency for Mineral Resources (Rosnedra) head Oleg Kazanov said in an interview Sputnik ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

2026-08-30T13:51+0000

2026-08-30T13:51+0000

2026-08-30T13:51+0000

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"The Far East's hydrocarbon resource volumes are comparable to the world's largest provinces," he said. The Persian Gulf basin is the world's largest oil and gas province. Other major basins are the West Siberian, Mexican, Permian and Venezuelan. Kazanov said that Russia's Far East is often called a geological "gray spot." He argued this was not entirely accurate since more than 7,800 mineral deposits have been discovered there. At the same time, much of the territory is indeed less explored than Western Siberia. The main reasons are remoteness, lack of infrastructure, challenging climate and terrain, and the historical priority of investment in Western Siberia, the Rosnedra head said. The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russia-provides-15-of-global-hydrocarbon-exports-and-can-anchor-eurasian-energy-security-1123173262.html

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