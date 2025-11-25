https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russia-provides-15-of-global-hydrocarbon-exports-and-can-anchor-eurasian-energy-security-1123173262.html
Russia Provides 15% of Global Hydrocarbon Exports and Can Anchor Eurasian Energy Security
Russia can guarantee the energy security of the entire Eurasian region, said Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin at the Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum in Beijing.
According to Igor Sechin, the total value of Russia’s natural resources is estimated at nearly $100 trillion, almost twice that of the United States.Sechin added that Russia currently accounts for about 15% of global hydrocarbon exports. He emphasized that Russian-Chinese cooperation in this area aligns with President Xi Jinping’s principle that security is a prerequisite for development, and development is a guarantee of security.
09:53 GMT 25.11.2025 (Updated: 07:54 GMT 26.11.2025)
Russia can guarantee the energy security of the entire Eurasian region, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum in Beijing.
According to Igor Sechin, the total value of Russia’s natural resources is estimated at nearly $100 trillion, almost twice that of the United States.
Sechin added that Russia currently accounts for about 15% of global hydrocarbon exports. He emphasized that Russian-Chinese cooperation
in this area aligns with President Xi Jinping’s principle that security is a prerequisite for development, and development is a guarantee of security.