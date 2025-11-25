https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russia-provides-15-of-global-hydrocarbon-exports-and-can-anchor-eurasian-energy-security-1123173262.html

Russia Provides 15% of Global Hydrocarbon Exports and Can Anchor Eurasian Energy Security

Russia Provides 15% of Global Hydrocarbon Exports and Can Anchor Eurasian Energy Security

Sputnik International

Russia can guarantee the energy security of the entire Eurasian region, said Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin at the Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum in Beijing.

2025-11-25T09:53+0000

2025-11-25T09:53+0000

2025-11-26T07:54+0000

world

igor sechin

russia

china

beijing

rosneft

energy

security

security guarantees

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107618/64/1076186425_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f83a6e94d72a4d2af50fa8d6aaafcd71.jpg

According to Igor Sechin, the total value of Russia’s natural resources is estimated at nearly $100 trillion, almost twice that of the United States.Sechin added that Russia currently accounts for about 15% of global hydrocarbon exports. He emphasized that Russian-Chinese cooperation in this area aligns with President Xi Jinping’s principle that security is a prerequisite for development, and development is a guarantee of security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/russia-cuba-discussed-options-for-restoring-cubas-energy-potential-1122977719.html

russia

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eurasian energy security, russia can guarantee the energy security, russian-chinese energy business forum in beijing