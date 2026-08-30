https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/iranian-engineers-achieve-energy-breakthrough-by-generating-power-from-waste-heat-1124648212.html
Iranian Engineers Achieve Energy Breakthrough by Generating Power From Waste Heat
Iranian Engineers Achieve Energy Breakthrough by Generating Power From Waste Heat
Sputnik International
Iran has completed a steam unit at its Dalahoo combined-cycle plant, capturing exhaust heat from gas turbines to generate additional electricity from fuel already consumed, PressTV reports.
2026-08-30T18:51+0000
2026-08-30T18:51+0000
2026-08-30T18:51+0000
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The 910 MW complex now consists of two 310-MW gas units and one 290-MW steam unit in KermanshahThe steam unit is expected to save ~600 million cubic meters of natural gas annually61% of the heat-recovery steam generator equipment was manufactured domestically in IranThe project cuts pollutant emissions and rejected heat by more than 50%Despite the tech not being something totally new, Iran — under pressure of the US-Israeli attacks — has succeed in localizing the engineering and manufacturing capabilities needed to recover heat waste.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/iran-develops-bladeless-wind-turbines-that-capture-seven-times-more-energy-1124466469.html
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iran, power plant, heat
Iranian Engineers Achieve Energy Breakthrough by Generating Power From Waste Heat
Iran has completed a steam unit at its Dalahoo combined-cycle plant, capturing exhaust heat from gas turbines to generate additional electricity from fuel already consumed, PressTV reports.
The 910 MW complex now consists of two 310-MW gas units and one 290-MW steam unit in Kermanshah
The steam unit is expected to save ~600 million cubic meters of natural gas annually
61% of the heat-recovery steam generator equipment was manufactured domestically in Iran
The project cuts pollutant emissions and rejected heat by more than 50%
Despite the tech not being something totally new, Iran — under pressure of the US-Israeli attacks — has succeed in localizing the engineering and manufacturing capabilities needed to recover heat waste.