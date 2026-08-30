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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/iranian-engineers-achieve-energy-breakthrough-by-generating-power-from-waste-heat-1124648212.html
Iranian Engineers Achieve Energy Breakthrough by Generating Power From Waste Heat
Iranian Engineers Achieve Energy Breakthrough by Generating Power From Waste Heat
Sputnik International
Iran has completed a steam unit at its Dalahoo combined-cycle plant, capturing exhaust heat from gas turbines to generate additional electricity from fuel already consumed, PressTV reports.
2026-08-30T18:51+0000
2026-08-30T18:51+0000
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The 910 MW complex now consists of two 310-MW gas units and one 290-MW steam unit in KermanshahThe steam unit is expected to save ~600 million cubic meters of natural gas annually61% of the heat-recovery steam generator equipment was manufactured domestically in IranThe project cuts pollutant emissions and rejected heat by more than 50%Despite the tech not being something totally new, Iran — under pressure of the US-Israeli attacks — has succeed in localizing the engineering and manufacturing capabilities needed to recover heat waste.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/iran-develops-bladeless-wind-turbines-that-capture-seven-times-more-energy-1124466469.html
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Iranian Engineers Achieve Energy Breakthrough by Generating Power From Waste Heat

18:51 GMT 30.08.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran
 In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Iran has completed a steam unit at its Dalahoo combined-cycle plant, capturing exhaust heat from gas turbines to generate additional electricity from fuel already consumed, PressTV reports.
The 910 MW complex now consists of two 310-MW gas units and one 290-MW steam unit in Kermanshah
The steam unit is expected to save ~600 million cubic meters of natural gas annually
61% of the heat-recovery steam generator equipment was manufactured domestically in Iran
The project cuts pollutant emissions and rejected heat by more than 50%
Wind Turbine - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2026
World
Iran Develops Bladeless Wind Turbines That Capture Seven Times More Energy
19 July, 18:37 GMT
Despite the tech not being something totally new, Iran — under pressure of the US-Israeli attacks — has succeed in localizing the engineering and manufacturing capabilities needed to recover heat waste.
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