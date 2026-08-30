https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/irans-supreme-leader-urges-islamic-countries-to-stand-up-to-us-israel-1124647423.html

Iran's Supreme Leader Urges Islamic Countries to Stand Up to US, Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader Urges Islamic Countries to Stand Up to US, Israel

Sputnik International

Islamic countries must resist the United States and Israel, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Sunday.

2026-08-30T13:06+0000

2026-08-30T13:06+0000

2026-08-30T13:06+0000

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"My stern and repeatedly emphasized advice to the rulers of Islamic countries, especially those in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region, is this: identify your true enemy and, having uncovered its plan, resist it," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Iranian state television. The supreme leader called the US and Israel the common enemies of the peoples of all Islamic countries in West Asia and North Africa, and even of those among them who have been aiding Washington and Tel Aviv. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iranians retaliated with strikes of their own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at cessation of hostilities but resumed strikes shortly afterward. The conflict remains unresolved with no active hostilities. However, Washington has chosen to increase its economic pressure against the Islamic Republic in a push to end the conflict through the creation of additional financial hardships for Tehran.

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