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Iran's Supreme Leader Urges Islamic Countries to Stand Up to US, Israel
Iran's Supreme Leader Urges Islamic Countries to Stand Up to US, Israel
Sputnik International
Islamic countries must resist the United States and Israel, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Sunday.
2026-08-30T13:06+0000
2026-08-30T13:06+0000
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"My stern and repeatedly emphasized advice to the rulers of Islamic countries, especially those in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region, is this: identify your true enemy and, having uncovered its plan, resist it," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Iranian state television. The supreme leader called the US and Israel the common enemies of the peoples of all Islamic countries in West Asia and North Africa, and even of those among them who have been aiding Washington and Tel Aviv. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iranians retaliated with strikes of their own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at cessation of hostilities but resumed strikes shortly afterward. The conflict remains unresolved with no active hostilities. However, Washington has chosen to increase its economic pressure against the Islamic Republic in a push to end the conflict through the creation of additional financial hardships for Tehran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/iran-preps-battlefield-surprises-for-future-war-iranian-general-1124645997.html
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Iran's Supreme Leader Urges Islamic Countries to Stand Up to US, Israel

13:06 GMT 30.08.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiTwo women and a child holding an Iranian flag walk toward the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque to attend Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 20, 2026.
Two women and a child holding an Iranian flag walk toward the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque to attend Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 20, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Islamic countries must resist the United States and Israel, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Sunday.
"My stern and repeatedly emphasized advice to the rulers of Islamic countries, especially those in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region, is this: identify your true enemy and, having uncovered its plan, resist it," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Iranian state television.
The supreme leader called the US and Israel the common enemies of the peoples of all Islamic countries in West Asia and North Africa, and even of those among them who have been aiding Washington and Tel Aviv.
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2012 file photo released by Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, a Ghader missile is launched at the shore of sea of Oman during Iran's navy drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Preps Battlefield 'Surprises' for Future War – Iranian General
Yesterday, 18:21 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iranians retaliated with strikes of their own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at cessation of hostilities but resumed strikes shortly afterward.
The conflict remains unresolved with no active hostilities. However, Washington has chosen to increase its economic pressure against the Islamic Republic in a push to end the conflict through the creation of additional financial hardships for Tehran.
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