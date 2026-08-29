Russian Forces Liberate Three Settlements in Donetsk and Sumy Regions
10:32 GMT 29.08.2026 (Updated: 11:03 GMT 29.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
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The Tsentr Battlegroup liberated two settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic and one in the Sumy region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.
"Units of the Tsentr Battlegroup, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlements of Rubezhnoye and Novoandreyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
In a further turn, Russian forces have also liberated the settlement of Khrapovshchina in the Sumy region, the ministry added.
Proactive efforts of the Sever Battlegroup led to this successful operation in the Sumy region, as confirmed in the ministry's report.
The Donetsk villages of Rubezhnoye and Novoandreyevka sit near the strategic city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), while Khrapovshchina lies close to the Russian border, making both areas key to ongoing military operations.
The liberation of these territories pressures Ukrainian supply routes and expands Russia's defensive buffer zone.
Ukraine lost over 395 soldiers in combat against the Tsentr Battlegroup, over 250 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by the Sever Battlegroup, and over 310 by the Vostok Battlegroup
Up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad Battlegroup, over 200 by the Yug Battlegroup, and up to 50 by the Dnepr Battlegroup
Russian air defense systems shot down 8 Flamingo cruise missiles, 715 drones, 5 guided aerial bombs, and 2 HIMARS rockets