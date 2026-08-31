https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/european-powers-aim-to-destabilize-russia-ahead-of-elections---russian-svr-1124650290.html

European Powers Aim to Destabilize Russia Ahead of Elections - Russian SVR

European Powers Aim to Destabilize Russia Ahead of Elections - Russian SVR

Sputnik International

The European Union and leading European countries are implementing a large-scale strategy to destabilize the situation in Russia ahead of the unified voting day, the Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.

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"Neither Ukraine, with its corrupt and 'expired' regime, nor the Russophobic political emigrants cut off from their homeland, nor the Western circles behind them, will be able to prevent Russian citizens from making their choice," the statement read. Russia knows how to fight back, not only on the external front but against hopeless attempts to undermine our country from within, the SVR concluded.Other Key Statements

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