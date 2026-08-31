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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/european-powers-aim-to-destabilize-russia-ahead-of-elections---russian-svr-1124650290.html
European Powers Aim to Destabilize Russia Ahead of Elections - Russian SVR
European Powers Aim to Destabilize Russia Ahead of Elections - Russian SVR
Sputnik International
The European Union and leading European countries are implementing a large-scale strategy to destabilize the situation in Russia ahead of the unified voting day, the Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.
2026-08-31T10:05+0000
2026-08-31T10:05+0000
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"Neither Ukraine, with its corrupt and 'expired' regime, nor the Russophobic political emigrants cut off from their homeland, nor the Western circles behind them, will be able to prevent Russian citizens from making their choice," the statement read. Russia knows how to fight back, not only on the external front but against hopeless attempts to undermine our country from within, the SVR concluded.Other Key Statements
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European Powers Aim to Destabilize Russia Ahead of Elections - Russian SVR

10:05 GMT 31.08.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankA view shows a ballot box filled with ballot papers at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia.
A view shows a ballot box filled with ballot papers at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2026
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The European Union and leading European countries are implementing a large-scale strategy to destabilize the situation in Russia ahead of the unified voting day, the Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.
"Neither Ukraine, with its corrupt and 'expired' regime, nor the Russophobic political emigrants cut off from their homeland, nor the Western circles behind them, will be able to prevent Russian citizens from making their choice," the statement read.
Russia knows how to fight back, not only on the external front but against hopeless attempts to undermine our country from within, the SVR concluded.

Other Key Statements

European countries are pushing Ukraine to intensify strikes on Russia
European intelligence agencies are discussing cyberattacks on election infrastructure
The task of disseminating talking points about the "illegitimacy and unlawfulness" of the voting, which has not even taken place yet, has been assigned to Russia's non-systemic opposition based abroad
Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
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25 August, 13:30 GMT
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