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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/kremlin-says-unimportant-for-russia-if-europe-recognizes-election-results-or-not-1124650514.html
Russia Unfazed by Whether Europe Accepts Election Outcome - Kremlin
Russia Unfazed by Whether Europe Accepts Election Outcome - Kremlin
Sputnik International
It is unimportant for Russia whether Europe recognizes results of the September elections to the State Duma or not, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2026-08-31T11:11+0000
2026-08-31T13:05+0000
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"In fact, it makes no difference to us whether the Europeans recognize it or not. We have our own political system, we have our own political process, and the election campaign is in full swing," Peskov told Russian media, commenting on European designs to destabilize the elections and not recognize their results. All necessary measures to counter Europe's provocative aspirations regarding the upcoming elections will be taken, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/european-powers-aim-to-destabilize-russia-ahead-of-elections---russian-svr-1124650290.html
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Russia Unfazed by Whether Europe Accepts Election Outcome - Kremlin

11:11 GMT 31.08.2026 (Updated: 13:05 GMT 31.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian national flags with attached black ribbons are seen on the headquarters of State Duma, the lower house of parliament
Russian national flags with attached black ribbons are seen on the headquarters of State Duma, the lower house of parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is unimportant for Russia whether Europe recognizes results of the September elections to the State Duma or not, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"In fact, it makes no difference to us whether the Europeans recognize it or not. We have our own political system, we have our own political process, and the election campaign is in full swing," Peskov told Russian media, commenting on European designs to destabilize the elections and not recognize their results.
All necessary measures to counter Europe's provocative aspirations regarding the upcoming elections will be taken, the official added.
A view shows a ballot box filled with ballot papers at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2026
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