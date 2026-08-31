https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/kremlin-says-unimportant-for-russia-if-europe-recognizes-election-results-or-not-1124650514.html

Russia Unfazed by Whether Europe Accepts Election Outcome - Kremlin

Russia Unfazed by Whether Europe Accepts Election Outcome - Kremlin

Sputnik International

It is unimportant for Russia whether Europe recognizes results of the September elections to the State Duma or not, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-08-31T11:11+0000

2026-08-31T11:11+0000

2026-08-31T13:05+0000

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"In fact, it makes no difference to us whether the Europeans recognize it or not. We have our own political system, we have our own political process, and the election campaign is in full swing," Peskov told Russian media, commenting on European designs to destabilize the elections and not recognize their results. All necessary measures to counter Europe's provocative aspirations regarding the upcoming elections will be taken, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/european-powers-aim-to-destabilize-russia-ahead-of-elections---russian-svr-1124650290.html

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