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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/north-koreas-nukes-serve-as-absolute-guarantee-of-its-sovereignty---dprk-1124649236.html
North Korea’s Nukes Serve as ‘Absolute Guarantee’ of its Sovereignty - DPRK
North Korea’s Nukes Serve as ‘Absolute Guarantee’ of its Sovereignty - DPRK
Sputnik International
“Nuclear weapons in possession of the DPRK and their sustained bolstering are the most responsible and correct option for ensuring regional peace and security,” says DPRK Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
2026-08-31T06:25+0000
2026-08-31T06:25+0000
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The announced US-Japan-South Korea Freedom Edge multi-domain joint military exercises “constitute a threat to the DPRK and regional countries,” the statement noted. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has continued to press for North Korea’s “denuclearization".The Democratic People's Republic of Korea’s nuclear arsenal serves as “an absolute guarantee for defending its sovereignty,” noted the statement, adding:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/north-koreas-nuclear-status-final-and-irreversible---kim-yo-jong-1124502398.html
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north korea, korean central news agency (kcna), nuclear weapons, korean peninsula
north korea, korean central news agency (kcna), nuclear weapons, korean peninsula

North Korea’s Nukes Serve as ‘Absolute Guarantee’ of its Sovereignty - DPRK

06:25 GMT 31.08.2026
© Photo : KCNANorth Korea's first combined tactical exercise simulating nuclear counterattack.
North Korea's first combined tactical exercise simulating nuclear counterattack. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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US “hostility” towards the Democratic People's Republic of Korea “has become a root cause of pushing the tensions on the Korean peninsula to a more dangerous level,” a DPRK Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement published by KCNA.
The announced US-Japan-South Korea Freedom Edge multi-domain joint military exercises “constitute a threat to the DPRK and regional countries,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has continued to press for North Korea’s “denuclearization".

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea’s nuclear arsenal serves as “an absolute guarantee for defending its sovereignty,” noted the statement, adding:
“Nuclear weapons in possession of the DPRK and their sustained bolstering are the most responsible and correct option for ensuring regional peace and security.”
North Korea's first combined tactical exercise simulating nuclear counterattack. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
World
North Korea’s Nuclear Status ‘Final and Irreversible’ - Kim Yo Jong
27 July, 06:20 GMT
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