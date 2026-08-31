https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/north-koreas-nukes-serve-as-absolute-guarantee-of-its-sovereignty---dprk-1124649236.html

North Korea’s Nukes Serve as ‘Absolute Guarantee’ of its Sovereignty - DPRK

North Korea’s Nukes Serve as ‘Absolute Guarantee’ of its Sovereignty - DPRK

Sputnik International

“Nuclear weapons in possession of the DPRK and their sustained bolstering are the most responsible and correct option for ensuring regional peace and security,” says DPRK Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

2026-08-31T06:25+0000

2026-08-31T06:25+0000

2026-08-31T06:25+0000

world

north korea

korean central news agency (kcna)

nuclear weapons

korean peninsula

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118069070_0:47:900:553_1920x0_80_0_0_2708ccf6c5d01911968a1c60cd0257ee.jpg

The announced US-Japan-South Korea Freedom Edge multi-domain joint military exercises “constitute a threat to the DPRK and regional countries,” the statement noted. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has continued to press for North Korea’s “denuclearization".The Democratic People's Republic of Korea’s nuclear arsenal serves as “an absolute guarantee for defending its sovereignty,” noted the statement, adding:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/north-koreas-nuclear-status-final-and-irreversible---kim-yo-jong-1124502398.html

north korea

korean peninsula

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, korean central news agency (kcna), nuclear weapons, korean peninsula