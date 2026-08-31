https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/north-koreas-nukes-serve-as-absolute-guarantee-of-its-sovereignty---dprk-1124649236.html
North Korea’s Nukes Serve as ‘Absolute Guarantee’ of its Sovereignty - DPRK
North Korea’s Nukes Serve as ‘Absolute Guarantee’ of its Sovereignty - DPRK
Sputnik International
“Nuclear weapons in possession of the DPRK and their sustained bolstering are the most responsible and correct option for ensuring regional peace and security,” says DPRK Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
2026-08-31T06:25+0000
2026-08-31T06:25+0000
2026-08-31T06:25+0000
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The announced US-Japan-South Korea Freedom Edge multi-domain joint military exercises “constitute a threat to the DPRK and regional countries,” the statement noted. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has continued to press for North Korea’s “denuclearization".The Democratic People's Republic of Korea’s nuclear arsenal serves as “an absolute guarantee for defending its sovereignty,” noted the statement, adding:
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north korea, korean central news agency (kcna), nuclear weapons, korean peninsula
north korea, korean central news agency (kcna), nuclear weapons, korean peninsula
North Korea’s Nukes Serve as ‘Absolute Guarantee’ of its Sovereignty - DPRK
US “hostility” towards the Democratic People's Republic of Korea “has become a root cause of pushing the tensions on the Korean peninsula to a more dangerous level,” a DPRK Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement published by KCNA.
The announced US-Japan-South Korea Freedom Edge multi-domain joint military exercises “constitute a threat to the DPRK and regional countries,” the statement noted.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has continued to press for North Korea’s “denuclearization".
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea’s nuclear arsenal
serves as “an absolute guarantee for defending its sovereignty,” noted the statement, adding:
“Nuclear weapons in possession of the DPRK and their sustained bolstering are the most responsible and correct option for ensuring regional peace and security.”