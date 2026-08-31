https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/putin-and-xi-meet-in-friendly-constructive-atmosphere---peskov-1124652016.html

Putin and Xi Meet in 'Friendly, Constructive' Atmosphere - Peskov

Putin and Xi Meet in 'Friendly, Constructive' Atmosphere - Peskov

Sputnik International

Putin-Xi meeting in Kyrgyzstan was friendly and constructive, with mutual trust between the two leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-08-31T13:22+0000

2026-08-31T13:22+0000

2026-08-31T13:22+0000

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"They mainly spoke about bilateral relations and the entire scope of trade and economic cooperation, which, of course, cannot be discussed publicly for obvious reasons. Well, and they briefly exchanged views on the main issues of the international agenda," Peskov said.He noted that the international agenda was discussed but was not the main topic.Putin and Xi touched upon the Ukrainian issue in passing during the negotiations, Peskov also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/putin-holds-meeting-with-xi-jinping-in-bishkek-1124651127.html

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