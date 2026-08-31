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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/putin-and-xi-meet-in-friendly-constructive-atmosphere---peskov-1124652016.html
Putin and Xi Meet in 'Friendly, Constructive' Atmosphere - Peskov
Putin and Xi Meet in 'Friendly, Constructive' Atmosphere - Peskov
Sputnik International
Putin-Xi meeting in Kyrgyzstan was friendly and constructive, with mutual trust between the two leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-08-31T13:22+0000
2026-08-31T13:22+0000
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"They mainly spoke about bilateral relations and the entire scope of trade and economic cooperation, which, of course, cannot be discussed publicly for obvious reasons. Well, and they briefly exchanged views on the main issues of the international agenda," Peskov said.He noted that the international agenda was discussed but was not the main topic.Putin and Xi touched upon the Ukrainian issue in passing during the negotiations, Peskov also said.
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Putin and Xi Meet in 'Friendly, Constructive' Atmosphere - Peskov

13:22 GMT 31.08.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Solovyova / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2026
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Putin-Xi meeting in Kyrgyzstan was friendly and constructive, with mutual trust between the two leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"They mainly spoke about bilateral relations and the entire scope of trade and economic cooperation, which, of course, cannot be discussed publicly for obvious reasons. Well, and they briefly exchanged views on the main issues of the international agenda," Peskov said.
He noted that the international agenda was discussed but was not the main topic.
Putin and Xi touched upon the Ukrainian issue in passing during the negotiations, Peskov also said.
"The Ukrainian crisis was discussed in passing, tangentially; there was no actual discussion as such," Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bishkek - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2026
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