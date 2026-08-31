https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/putin-and-xi-meet-in-friendly-constructive-atmosphere---peskov-1124652016.html
Putin and Xi Meet in 'Friendly, Constructive' Atmosphere - Peskov
Putin and Xi Meet in 'Friendly, Constructive' Atmosphere - Peskov
Sputnik International
Putin-Xi meeting in Kyrgyzstan was friendly and constructive, with mutual trust between the two leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-08-31T13:22+0000
2026-08-31T13:22+0000
2026-08-31T13:22+0000
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"They mainly spoke about bilateral relations and the entire scope of trade and economic cooperation, which, of course, cannot be discussed publicly for obvious reasons. Well, and they briefly exchanged views on the main issues of the international agenda," Peskov said.He noted that the international agenda was discussed but was not the main topic.Putin and Xi touched upon the Ukrainian issue in passing during the negotiations, Peskov also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/putin-holds-meeting-with-xi-jinping-in-bishkek-1124651127.html
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russia, china, kyrgyzstan, vladimir putin, xi jinping, dmitry peskov, kremlin, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
russia, china, kyrgyzstan, vladimir putin, xi jinping, dmitry peskov, kremlin, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
Putin and Xi Meet in 'Friendly, Constructive' Atmosphere - Peskov
Putin-Xi meeting in Kyrgyzstan was friendly and constructive, with mutual trust between the two leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"They mainly spoke about bilateral relations and the entire scope of trade and economic cooperation, which, of course, cannot be discussed publicly for obvious reasons. Well, and they briefly exchanged views on the main issues of the international agenda," Peskov said.
He noted that the international agenda was discussed but was not the main topic.
Putin and Xi touched upon the Ukrainian issue in passing during the negotiations, Peskov also said.
"The Ukrainian crisis was discussed in passing, tangentially; there was no actual discussion as such," Peskov said.