https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/putin-holds-meeting-with-xi-jinping-in-bishkek-1124651127.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Xi Jinping in Bishkek
Putin Holds Meeting With Xi Jinping in Bishkek
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bishkek, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
2026-08-31T12:11+0000
2026-08-31T12:11+0000
2026-08-31T13:26+0000
world
russia
china
vladimir putin
xi jinping
bishkek
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/1f/1124651522_0:169:3039:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_77e7b76049d5e8989db8fb21f6c097de.jpg
The Russian delegation taking part in the talks includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, and Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.The meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit marks the leaders’ second in-person meeting this year. Their previous meeting took place in Beijing during Putin’s official visit to China.Russian President Vladimir Putin called the partnership between Russia and China a model of interstate relations.Other Key Statements by PutinSCO plays important stabilizing role amid rapid global change, growing uncertainty, Chinese President Xi Jinping said. The relations between China and Russia will only continue to strengthen, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/putin-touches-down-in-kyrgyzstan-for-shanghai-cooperation-organisation-summit-1124650987.html
russia
china
bishkek
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/1f/1124651522_155:0:2884:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6a427295b4a56915e9ca9213555a008b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, china, vladimir putin, xi jinping, bishkek, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
russia, china, vladimir putin, xi jinping, bishkek, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
Putin Holds Meeting With Xi Jinping in Bishkek
12:11 GMT 31.08.2026 (Updated: 13:26 GMT 31.08.2026)
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bishkek, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
The Russian delegation taking part in the talks includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, and Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.
The meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit marks the leaders’ second in-person meeting this year. Their previous meeting
took place in Beijing during Putin’s official visit to China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to Kyrgyzstan on Monday to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the partnership between Russia and China a model of interstate relations.
"Today, amid a complex geopolitical situation, the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China represent a model of interstate relations. At its core lie strong traditions of friendship, respect for sovereignty, equality, and mutual benefit," Putin said at the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bishkek.
Other Key Statements by Putin
Russia-China cooperation is successfully developing in all areas
Russia is ready to work with China on making the visa-free regime between the two countries permanent, if China considers this useful
Digital innovations, including in AI technologies, are opening up new opportunities for the economic development of Russia and China
Putin expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died as a result of the flooding in Nepal and Tibet
SCO plays important stabilizing role amid rapid global change, growing uncertainty, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
"Against the backdrop of rapid changes unseen in a century, factors of uncertainty and unpredictability are noticeably increasing, but the aspiration of the peoples and countries of our planet for peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit remains unchanged. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation bears an important mission in maintaining stability and promoting development in our region," Xi said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The relations between China and Russia will only continue to strengthen, he added.