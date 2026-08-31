https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/putin-holds-meeting-with-xi-jinping-in-bishkek-1124651127.html

Putin Holds Meeting With Xi Jinping in Bishkek

Putin Holds Meeting With Xi Jinping in Bishkek

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bishkek, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

2026-08-31T12:11+0000

2026-08-31T12:11+0000

2026-08-31T13:26+0000

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The Russian delegation taking part in the talks includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, and Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.The meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit marks the leaders’ second in-person meeting this year. Their previous meeting took place in Beijing during Putin’s official visit to China.Russian President Vladimir Putin called the partnership between Russia and China a model of interstate relations.Other Key Statements by PutinSCO plays important stabilizing role amid rapid global change, growing uncertainty, Chinese President Xi Jinping said. The relations between China and Russia will only continue to strengthen, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/putin-touches-down-in-kyrgyzstan-for-shanghai-cooperation-organisation-summit-1124650987.html

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