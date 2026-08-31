https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/putin-confers-with-modi-in-bishkek-1124652368.html

Putin Confers with Modi in Bishkek

Putin Confers with Modi in Bishkek

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

2026-08-31T13:41+0000

2026-08-31T13:41+0000

2026-08-31T14:00+0000

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Russian-Indian relations are strengthening, largely thanks to the great attention that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays to them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, welcoming his counterpart for talks in Bishkek.The Russian leader added that Russian-Indian relations continue to strengthen on the principles of a specially privileged strategic partnership.Other Key Statements by PutinKey Statements by ModiThe Russian delegation taking part in the talks includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, and Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

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russia, india, vladimir putin, narendra modi, bishkek, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)