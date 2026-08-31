Putin Confers with Modi in Bishkek
13:41 GMT 31.08.2026 (Updated: 14:00 GMT 31.08.2026)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
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Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
Russian-Indian relations are strengthening, largely thanks to the great attention that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays to them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, welcoming his counterpart for talks in Bishkek.
"Our meeting takes place on the eve of the SCO summit - an organization that works towards deepening the situation and contacts between the countries of the Global South and the East, contributes to the socio-economic development and cultural development of the region, and to the formation of a fair and multipolar world," Putin said.
The Russian leader added that Russian-Indian relations continue to strengthen on the principles of a specially privileged strategic partnership.
"This is facilitated by your personal attention to the development of Russian-Indian relations, as well as the business and, moreover, very warm and friendly personal relations that have developed between us. For which I am very grateful to you," Putin said, addressing Modi.
Other Key Statements by Putin
Russia-India trade turnover up over 2% as cooperation grows
Russia-India tourist exchanges surge 16% in 2025
Key Statements by Modi
India supports all peace efforts on the Ukrainian track and will continue to do so
Modi expressed confidence that Putin's visit to the BRICS summit will strengthen Russia-India relations
Modi plans to discuss the issue of Ukrainian settlement with Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to Kyrgyzstan on Monday to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek.
The Russian delegation taking part in the talks includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, and Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.