https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/russian-forces-cripple-ukrainian-energy-grid-and-military-logistics--1124650129.html

Russian Forces Cripple Ukrainian Energy Grid and Military Logistics

Russian Forces Cripple Ukrainian Energy Grid and Military Logistics

Sputnik International

Russian Armed Forces have struck targets including Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure, transportation facilities, and logistical hubs used by the Ukraine's military, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

2026-08-31T09:32+0000

2026-08-31T09:32+0000

2026-08-31T09:32+0000

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups have struck targets at Ukraine's fuel and energy and transportation infrastructure facilities, as well as logistical centers used by Ukrainian forces," the statement reads.Strikes were also carried out against assembly and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, fuel and military equipment stockpiles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/russian-forces-liberate-velikiy-prikol-sadky-settlements-in-sumy-region--1124646940.html

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