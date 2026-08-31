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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/russian-forces-cripple-ukrainian-energy-grid-and-military-logistics--1124650129.html
Russian Forces Cripple Ukrainian Energy Grid and Military Logistics
Russian Forces Cripple Ukrainian Energy Grid and Military Logistics
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces have struck targets including Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure, transportation facilities, and logistical hubs used by the Ukraine's military, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
2026-08-31T09:32+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups have struck targets at Ukraine's fuel and energy and transportation infrastructure facilities, as well as logistical centers used by Ukrainian forces," the statement reads.Strikes were also carried out against assembly and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, fuel and military equipment stockpiles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Cripple Ukrainian Energy Grid and Military Logistics

09:32 GMT 31.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the Grad MLRS crew
Combat work of the Grad MLRS crew - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2026
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Russian Armed Forces have struck targets including Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure, transportation facilities, and logistical hubs used by the Ukraine's military, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups have struck targets at Ukraine's fuel and energy and transportation infrastructure facilities, as well as logistical centers used by Ukrainian forces," the statement reads.
Strikes were also carried out against assembly and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, fuel and military equipment stockpiles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 370 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 245 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 325 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 205 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces have destroyed 766 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and three HIMARS rockets
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Velikiy Prikol, Sadky Settlements in Sumy Region
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