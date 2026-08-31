https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/ukraine-not-open-to-mediator-pressure-on-conflict-settlement---kremlin-1124653140.html

Ukraine Not Open to Mediator Pressure on Conflict Settlement - Kremlin

Ukraine Not Open to Mediator Pressure on Conflict Settlement - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Ukraine is not currently inclined to be influenced by intermediaries on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on... 31.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-31T14:16+0000

2026-08-31T14:16+0000

2026-08-31T14:17+0000

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"For now, Ukraine is not inclined, so to speak, to be influenced by any intermediaries," Peskov said.Russia is ready for attempts by the West to interfere in its internal affairs, possessing considerable experience in countering them, Peskov also said.Other Statements

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