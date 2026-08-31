https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/ukraine-not-open-to-mediator-pressure-on-conflict-settlement---kremlin-1124653140.html
Ukraine Not Open to Mediator Pressure on Conflict Settlement - Kremlin
Ukraine Not Open to Mediator Pressure on Conflict Settlement - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Ukraine is not currently inclined to be influenced by intermediaries on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on... 31.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-31T14:16+0000
2026-08-31T14:16+0000
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"For now, Ukraine is not inclined, so to speak, to be influenced by any intermediaries," Peskov said.Russia is ready for attempts by the West to interfere in its internal affairs, possessing considerable experience in countering them, Peskov also said.Other Statements
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Ukraine Not Open to Mediator Pressure on Conflict Settlement - Kremlin
14:16 GMT 31.08.2026 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 31.08.2026)
Ukraine is not currently inclined to be influenced by intermediaries on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"For now, Ukraine is not inclined, so to speak, to be influenced by any intermediaries," Peskov said.
Russia is ready for attempts by the West to interfere in its internal affairs, possessing considerable experience in countering them, Peskov also said.
"That there always have been, are, and will be attempts to interfere in our internal affairs is obvious. We, of course, already have considerable experience in countering these attacks," he said.
Russia welcomes the efforts of any country that can contribute to the Ukrainian settlement
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