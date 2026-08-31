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Ukraine Not Open to Mediator Pressure on Conflict Settlement - Kremlin
Ukraine Not Open to Mediator Pressure on Conflict Settlement - Kremlin
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Ukraine is not currently inclined to be influenced by intermediaries on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on... 31.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-31T14:16+0000
2026-08-31T14:17+0000
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"For now, Ukraine is not inclined, so to speak, to be influenced by any intermediaries," Peskov said.Russia is ready for attempts by the West to interfere in its internal affairs, possessing considerable experience in countering them, Peskov also said.Other Statements
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Ukraine Not Open to Mediator Pressure on Conflict Settlement - Kremlin

14:16 GMT 31.08.2026 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 31.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaMoscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower
Moscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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Ukraine is not currently inclined to be influenced by intermediaries on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"For now, Ukraine is not inclined, so to speak, to be influenced by any intermediaries," Peskov said.
Russia is ready for attempts by the West to interfere in its internal affairs, possessing considerable experience in countering them, Peskov also said.

"That there always have been, are, and will be attempts to interfere in our internal affairs is obvious. We, of course, already have considerable experience in countering these attacks," he said.

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