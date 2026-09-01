https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/bessent-sees-no-agreements-with-russia-before-settlement-in-ukraine---reports-1124654360.html

Bessent Sees No Agreements With Russia Before Settlement in Ukraine - Reports

Bessent Sees No Agreements With Russia Before Settlement in Ukraine - Reports

Sputnik International

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on the sidelines of the G20 meeting that agreements between Moscow and Washington were impossible until the Ukraine conflict was settled, Reuters reported citing an unnamed source.

2026-09-01T03:18+0000

2026-09-01T03:18+0000

2026-09-01T04:38+0000

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ukraine

g20

reuters

anton siluanov

us-russia relations

us treasury department

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According to the same sources, the US treasury secretary told his Russian counterpart that the United States would not ease sanctions against Russia until a settlement in Ukraine. At a meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, Siluanov and Bessent discussed Russian-US cooperation on the financial track and within the G20, the Russian Finance Ministry said earlier.

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russia, ukraine, g20, reuters, anton siluanov, us-russia relations, us treasury department