International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/bessent-sees-no-agreements-with-russia-before-settlement-in-ukraine---reports-1124654360.html
Bessent Sees No Agreements With Russia Before Settlement in Ukraine - Reports
Bessent Sees No Agreements With Russia Before Settlement in Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on the sidelines of the G20 meeting that agreements between Moscow and Washington were impossible until the Ukraine conflict was settled, Reuters reported citing an unnamed source.
2026-09-01T03:18+0000
2026-09-01T04:38+0000
world
russia
ukraine
g20
reuters
anton siluanov
us-russia relations
us treasury department
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/12/1122079477_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_40d39147ed43e8c4cdc10ba5f187fa1f.jpg
According to the same sources, the US treasury secretary told his Russian counterpart that the United States would not ease sanctions against Russia until a settlement in Ukraine. At a meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, Siluanov and Bessent discussed Russian-US cooperation on the financial track and within the G20, the Russian Finance Ministry said earlier.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/12/1122079477_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef94bdd88396bda4ad566742dd3b2475.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, g20, reuters, anton siluanov, us-russia relations, us treasury department
russia, ukraine, g20, reuters, anton siluanov, us-russia relations, us treasury department

Bessent Sees No Agreements With Russia Before Settlement in Ukraine - Reports

03:18 GMT 01.09.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 01.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on the sidelines of the G20 meeting that agreements between Moscow and Washington were impossible until the Ukraine conflict was settled, Reuters reported citing an unnamed source.
According to the same sources, the US treasury secretary told his Russian counterpart that the United States would not ease sanctions against Russia until a settlement in Ukraine.
At a meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, Siluanov and Bessent discussed Russian-US cooperation on the financial track and within the G20, the Russian Finance Ministry said earlier.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала