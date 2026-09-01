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Bessent Sees No Agreements With Russia Before Settlement in Ukraine - Reports
Bessent Sees No Agreements With Russia Before Settlement in Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on the sidelines of the G20 meeting that agreements between Moscow and Washington were impossible until the Ukraine conflict was settled, Reuters reported citing an unnamed source.
2026-09-01T03:18+0000
2026-09-01T03:18+0000
2026-09-01T04:38+0000
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According to the same sources, the US treasury secretary told his Russian counterpart that the United States would not ease sanctions against Russia until a settlement in Ukraine. At a meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, Siluanov and Bessent discussed Russian-US cooperation on the financial track and within the G20, the Russian Finance Ministry said earlier.
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russia, ukraine, g20, reuters, anton siluanov, us-russia relations, us treasury department
russia, ukraine, g20, reuters, anton siluanov, us-russia relations, us treasury department
Bessent Sees No Agreements With Russia Before Settlement in Ukraine - Reports
03:18 GMT 01.09.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 01.09.2026)
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on the sidelines of the G20 meeting that agreements between Moscow and Washington were impossible until the Ukraine conflict was settled, Reuters reported citing an unnamed source.
According to the same sources, the US treasury secretary told his Russian counterpart that the United States would not ease sanctions against Russia until a settlement in Ukraine.
At a meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, Siluanov and Bessent discussed Russian-US cooperation on the financial track and within the G20, the Russian Finance Ministry said earlier.