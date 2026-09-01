https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/china-offers-sco-members-to-coordinate-fight-against-all-security-threats---xi-jinping-1124655954.html

China Invites SCO Partners to Jointly Tackle All Security Threats - Xi

China Invites SCO Partners to Jointly Tackle All Security Threats - Xi

Sputnik International

China has offered the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries to coordinate the fight against traditional and non-traditional security threats, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

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"[It is necessary] to put security at the forefront and create an environment of universal security ... to comprehensively counter traditional and non-traditional security threats, to fight the 'three forces of evil,'" Xi Jinping said at the SCO summit in Bishkek, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency. China has also called on the SCO countries to counter external interference, threats to political security and undermining the stability of the region, the president said. Additionally, China has invited the SCO countries to strengthen cooperation in the field of information, biological and space security, Xi Jinping said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/sco-member-states-foster-climate-of-peace--stability-across-eurasian-continent---putin-1124654741.html

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