https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/sco-member-states-foster-climate-of-peace--stability-across-eurasian-continent---putin-1124654741.html

SCO Member States Foster Climate of Peace & Stability Across Eurasian Continent - Putin

SCO Member States Foster Climate of Peace & Stability Across Eurasian Continent - Putin

Sputnik International

Cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries contributes to the formation of atmosphere of peace and stability on the Eurasian continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2026-09-01T07:24+0000

2026-09-01T07:24+0000

2026-09-01T07:24+0000

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"Such cooperation helps to ensure the planned and sustainable development of each of our states. It contributes to the formation of an atmosphere of peace and stability, trust and cooperation on our common Eurasian continent," Putin said during the SCO Council of Heads of State. The SCO countries should do everything to exclude any provocation of armed conflicts from world practice, the president added.Strengthening commercial ties between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries brings obvious dividends to all participants of the association, Vladimir Putin said.Additionally, the SCO Development Bank should be as independent as possible from countries that use finance as a weapon, the president said.Vladimir Putin called on the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries to continue coordinated actions in the energy sector."I think it is in the common interest to continue a coordinated and balanced energy policy, as stipulated by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's energy cooperation strategy until 2030," Putin said at the SCO Council of Heads of State.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries are increasingly using national currencies in trade, their share in Russia's settlements with its partners in the organization is more than 98%, Vladimir Putin said."National currencies are increasingly being used in mutual settlements between our countries, and their share in Russia's transactions with the organization's members is more than 98%," Putin said.Putin also called the strengthening of trade between the SCO countries one of the main tasks for the organization, adding that Russia's trade with the SCO countries exceeded $400 billion in 2025.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is the largest regional association today, where half of the world's population lives, Putin said.The SCO has come a really long way in 25 years and has become an influential center of the multipolar world, the president said at the Council of Heads of SCO member states.Putin noted the active cooperation of the SCO countries in various fields for the benefit of the organization's member states, adding that Russia supports efforts to improve the organization's efficiency.

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