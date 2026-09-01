https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/moscow-supports-friendly-and-mutually-beneficial-ties-with-armenia---putin-1124659437.html

Moscow Supports Friendly and Mutually Beneficial Ties With Armenia - Putin

Moscow Supports Friendly and Mutually Beneficial Ties With Armenia - Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation... 01.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-01T16:54+0000

2026-09-01T16:54+0000

2026-09-01T16:54+0000

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Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that the two leaders have repeatedly discussed Armenia’s plans to join the European Union. Putin said Moscow needs clarity on how to develop relations with Yerevan as Armenia moves toward closer ties with the EU.He noted that Armenia’s aspiration to join the EU is the country’s legitimate right but warned that it creates certain difficulties, including regarding its continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).At the same time, Putin stressed that Russia has always supported the development of friendly and mutually beneficial relations with Armenia, saying that this meets the fundamental interests of both Russia and the Armenian people.Putin also noted that Russian companies continue to play a major role in Armenia’s economy, strengthening the country’s energy security and remaining among its largest taxpayers.The Russian president highlighted joint projects between Moscow and Yerevan in the fields of peaceful nuclear energy, transport, and the digital economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/west-blackmailing-armenia-to-oust-russia-from-south-caucasus---russian-foreign-ministry-1124632195.html

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moscow, armenia, russia, vladimir putin, nikol pashinyan, european union (eu), shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)