https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/roskongress-foundation-to-cooperate-with-northern-sea-route-forum-1124691816.html

Roskongress Foundation to Cooperate with Northern Sea Route Forum

Roskongress Foundation to Cooperate with Northern Sea Route Forum

Sputnik International

The Roskongress Foundation and the Northern Sea Route forum signed a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, reports a RIA Novosti correspondent from the signing venue.

2026-09-01T08:16+0000

2026-09-01T08:16+0000

2026-09-07T11:15+0000

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The signing was attended by Grigory Velikikh, Deputy Director General for Expert and Analytical Work of the Roskongress Foundation, and Woo Se Jin, President of the Northern Sea Route forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/eastern-economic-forum-2026-opens-in-vladivostok-with-over-5000-participants-1124654122.html

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