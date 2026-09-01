https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/roskongress-foundation-to-cooperate-with-northern-sea-route-forum-1124691816.html
Roskongress Foundation to Cooperate with Northern Sea Route Forum
Roskongress Foundation to Cooperate with Northern Sea Route Forum
Sputnik International
The Roskongress Foundation and the Northern Sea Route forum signed a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, reports a RIA Novosti correspondent from the signing venue.
2026-09-01T08:16+0000
2026-09-01T08:16+0000
2026-09-07T11:15+0000
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The signing was attended by Grigory Velikikh, Deputy Director General for Expert and Analytical Work of the Roskongress Foundation, and Woo Se Jin, President of the Northern Sea Route forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/eastern-economic-forum-2026-opens-in-vladivostok-with-over-5000-participants-1124654122.html
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Roskongress Foundation to Cooperate with Northern Sea Route Forum
08:16 GMT 01.09.2026 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 07.09.2026)
The Roskongress Foundation and the Northern Sea Route forum signed a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, reports a RIA Novosti correspondent from the signing venue.
The signing was attended by Grigory Velikikh, Deputy Director General for Expert and Analytical Work of the Roskongress Foundation, and Woo Se Jin, President of the Northern Sea Route forum.
The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.