https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-reiterates-evacuation-advisory-for-foreign-diplomats-citing-ongoing-risks-1124655658.html

Russia Renews Evacuation Advisory From Kiev For Foreign Diplomats, Citing Ongoing Risks

Russia Renews Evacuation Advisory From Kiev For Foreign Diplomats, Citing Ongoing Risks

Sputnik International

The recommendation of the Russian Foreign Ministry to evacuate the foreign diplomatic corps from Kiev is relevant as the Russian armed forces move to systematic attacks on the military infrastructure of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

2026-09-01T08:06+0000

2026-09-01T08:06+0000

2026-09-01T08:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

maria zakharova

russia

kiev

ukraine

russian foreign ministry

eef

evacuation

evacuations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg

"The recommendation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, which was issued back in May of this year, has not lost its relevance, on the contrary, it remains fully valid: the entire diplomatic corps and foreign citizens in Kiev should evacuate as the Russian armed forces have shifted to systematic and sustained attacks on the military infrastructure of Ukraine," Zakharova told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026). Zelensky's calls to ramp up drone strikes on Russian territory to 1,000 per day speak for themselves as to whether he truly seeks peace, the spokeswoman emphasized.Russia's Pacific coastal city of Vladivostok is hosting the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum, which is running from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/recommendation-to-foreign-states-to-evacuate-diplomats-from-kiev-remains-in-force---lavrov-1124347029.html

russia

kiev

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, russia, kiev, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, eef, evacuation, evacuations