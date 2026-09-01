https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-reiterates-evacuation-advisory-for-foreign-diplomats-citing-ongoing-risks-1124655658.html
Russia Renews Evacuation Advisory From Kiev For Foreign Diplomats, Citing Ongoing Risks
Russia Renews Evacuation Advisory From Kiev For Foreign Diplomats, Citing Ongoing Risks
Sputnik International
The recommendation of the Russian Foreign Ministry to evacuate the foreign diplomatic corps from Kiev is relevant as the Russian armed forces move to systematic attacks on the military infrastructure of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
2026-09-01T08:06+0000
2026-09-01T08:06+0000
2026-09-01T08:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
maria zakharova
russia
kiev
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
eef
evacuation
evacuations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg
"The recommendation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, which was issued back in May of this year, has not lost its relevance, on the contrary, it remains fully valid: the entire diplomatic corps and foreign citizens in Kiev should evacuate as the Russian armed forces have shifted to systematic and sustained attacks on the military infrastructure of Ukraine," Zakharova told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026). Zelensky's calls to ramp up drone strikes on Russian territory to 1,000 per day speak for themselves as to whether he truly seeks peace, the spokeswoman emphasized.Russia's Pacific coastal city of Vladivostok is hosting the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum, which is running from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/recommendation-to-foreign-states-to-evacuate-diplomats-from-kiev-remains-in-force---lavrov-1124347029.html
russia
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_270:0:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4b811daeb3647006b243986a16cb35.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
maria zakharova, russia, kiev, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, eef, evacuation, evacuations
maria zakharova, russia, kiev, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, eef, evacuation, evacuations
Russia Renews Evacuation Advisory From Kiev For Foreign Diplomats, Citing Ongoing Risks
08:06 GMT 01.09.2026 (Updated: 08:27 GMT 01.09.2026)
VLADIVOSTOK Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry's advisory to evacuate foreign diplomatic staff from Kiev is still in effect, as Russian forces switch to systematic strikes against Ukraine's military infrastructure, MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"The recommendation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, which was issued back in May of this year, has not lost its relevance, on the contrary, it remains fully valid: the entire diplomatic corps and foreign citizens in Kiev should evacuate as the Russian armed forces have shifted to systematic and sustained attacks on the military infrastructure of Ukraine,"
Zakharova told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).
Zelensky's calls to ramp up drone strikes on Russian territory to 1,000 per day speak for themselves as to whether he truly seeks peace, the spokeswoman emphasized.
Russia's Pacific coastal city of Vladivostok is hosting the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum, which is running from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.