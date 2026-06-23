https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/recommendation-to-foreign-states-to-evacuate-diplomats-from-kiev-remains-in-force---lavrov-1124347029.html

Recommendation to Foreign States to Evacuate Diplomats From Kiev Remains in Force - Lavrov

Recommendation to Foreign States to Evacuate Diplomats From Kiev Remains in Force - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Recommendations to foreign countries to evacuate their diplomats from Kiev remain in force, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-06-23T10:16+0000

2026-06-23T10:16+0000

2026-06-23T10:24+0000

sergey lavrov

kiev

russia

ukraine

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123831834_0:38:3241:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1abdd1257f6bbe65e332fdafba30f7.jpg

"Two months ago, we officially warned all foreign colleagues, both embassies and representative offices of companies, that we recommend evacuating Kiev in order to avoid misunderstandings. This recommendation remains valid," Lavrov said at the 12th embassy roundtable at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.Ukraine’s Attacks on Russian Civilian Sites Aim to Sow PanicThe Ukrainian armed forces’ attacks on Starobelsk and on a bus carrying Belarusian children were deliberately carried out to sow panic, but they will not succeed, Sergey Lavrov said.Russia Ready to Resume Talks With Kiev at Any Moment at Exact Point They StoppedRussia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine at any moment at the exact point they stopped, Lavrov said."We are ready to resume them at any time at the point where they stopped," Lavrov said.Lavrov added that he does not want to suspect that the meeting in Alaska was planned to gain time for Kiev.At the same time, the minister noted that NATO and the EU are increasing their military spending, refocusing civilian production on military.Zelensky’s Demands Regarding Conflict Settlement Unrealistic, ImpudentVladimir Zelensky is imposing impudent and unrealistic conditions on Moscow and his European sponsors regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday."Mr. Zelensky insists on negotiations while putting forward completely unrealistic and even impudent conditions to not only Moscow, but also his European mediators. The other day, he outright stated: Europe should consider the format of the negotiations and propose several options, but Kiev itself will determine who will be the negotiator on Europe’s behalf. No further comment is needed," Lavrov said, commenting on Zelensky’s proposal regarding a possible format for the negotiations.Russia has repeatedly stated its readiness to pursue a negotiated solution to the Ukraine crisis, based on the understandings reached by the Russian and US leaders at the summit in Alaska - including addressing the root causes of the conflict, specifically the threats to Russia's national security.Ukraine’s Neutral, Nuclear-Free Status Must Be Ensured in PracticeIt is necessary to ensure in practice that Ukraine maintains a neutral, non-nuclear and non-aligned status, Sergey Lavrov said.The minister added that it is necessary to guarantee the repeal of discriminatory laws targeting the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.EU Insistently Claims to Speak for Entire West on UkraineThe European Union persistently claims to represent the entire West, including the United States, on the issues regarding Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov said.The United States appears to be backing away from its claims to be an effective mediator in the Ukraine conflict while ramping up sanctions pressure on Russia, the minister added."As for the United States, judging by its actions, it seems to be stepping back from its claims to the role of an objective mediator and is continuing on the same course of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia," Lavrov said.Lavrov added that Europe is literally "pushing" its assessments of the negotiations on Ukraine, "trampling" on all the "green shoots of common sense" shown by the administration of US President Donald Trump.Lavrov also called the European Union's position on the negotiations regarding the Ukraine crisis "a complete mess."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/eu-demonizes-russia--weaponizes-ukraine-to-justify-costly-militarization--expert-1124293477.html

kiev

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, kiev, russia, ukraine