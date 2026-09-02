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AI Takes Bigger Role in Climate Fight: UN
AI Takes Bigger Role in Climate Fight: UN
Sputnik International
The role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the global fight against climate change is growing, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
2026-09-02T12:21+0000
2026-09-03T09:21+0000
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“Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in the global fight against climate change. On the one hand, it is creating new and serious risks and emissions, as it drives up demand for electricity; on the other, it offers innovative climate solutions, such as significantly improving efficiency and reducing costs across energy systems,” Stiell said in an address to participants of the session titled “The Future of Artificial Intelligence Governance”.He stressed that countries now face an urgent task: to mitigate the potentially dangerous risks associated with AI and use it responsibly.“AI governance must be aimed at supporting a sustainable and prosperous world today and at reducing the costs associated with the climate crisis,” Stiell said. In his view, this means improving energy efficiency and ensuring that data centres are powered by clean energy.The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from 1 to 4 September. Sputnik is the EEF’s general media partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/un-general-assembly-adopts-first-ever-resolution-on-ai-1117484217.html
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AI Takes Bigger Role in Climate Fight: UN

12:21 GMT 02.09.2026 (Updated: 09:21 GMT 03.09.2026)
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Artificial intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
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The role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the global fight against climate change is growing, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
“Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in the global fight against climate change. On the one hand, it is creating new and serious risks and emissions, as it drives up demand for electricity; on the other, it offers innovative climate solutions, such as significantly improving efficiency and reducing costs across energy systems,” Stiell said in an address to participants of the session titled “The Future of Artificial Intelligence Governance”.
He stressed that countries now face an urgent task: to mitigate the potentially dangerous risks associated with AI and use it responsibly.
“AI governance must be aimed at supporting a sustainable and prosperous world today and at reducing the costs associated with the climate crisis,” Stiell said. In his view, this means improving energy efficiency and ensuring that data centres are powered by clean energy.
The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from 1 to 4 September. Sputnik is the EEF’s general media partner.
In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2024
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