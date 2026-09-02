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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/germanys-policy-towards-russia-risks-dangerous-escalation---german-politician-1124665732.html
Germany's Policy Towards Russia Risks Dangerous Escalation - German Politician
Germany's Policy Towards Russia Risks Dangerous Escalation - German Politician
Sputnik International
The German government’s escalation of tensions with Russia is unreasonable and potentially dangerous, Alexander King, co-chairman of the Berlin branch of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), told Sputnik after Berlin announced plans to close Russia’s consulate general in Bonn and terminate an agreement related to the Russian House in Berlin.
2026-09-02T16:51+0000
2026-09-02T16:51+0000
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"Yes, the federal government is fueling escalation. This is unreasonable and, in the worst case, even dangerous," King said.The dispute follows a drone incident at Leipzig Airport, after which Germany blamed Russia without providing public evidence. Moscow called the accusations a provocation, while Russian President Vladimir Putin said Berlin lacked proof and linked the claims to Germany’s domestic political situation.
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Germany's Policy Towards Russia Risks Dangerous Escalation - German Politician

16:51 GMT 02.09.2026
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberThe evening sun shines on the Reichtstag budding, the house of German parliament Bundestag ahead on Sunday's national election in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.
The evening sun shines on the Reichtstag budding, the house of German parliament Bundestag ahead on Sunday's national election in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
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The German government’s escalation of tensions with Russia is unreasonable and potentially dangerous, Alexander King, co-chairman of the Berlin branch of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), told Sputnik after Berlin announced plans to close Russia’s consulate general in Bonn and terminate an agreement related to the Russian House in Berlin.
"Yes, the federal government is fueling escalation. This is unreasonable and, in the worst case, even dangerous," King said.
The dispute follows a drone incident at Leipzig Airport, after which Germany blamed Russia without providing public evidence. Moscow called the accusations a provocation, while Russian President Vladimir Putin said Berlin lacked proof and linked the claims to Germany’s domestic political situation.
German Police (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
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