https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/netanyahu-visits-gaza-vows-israel-will-maintain-control-of-strip-1124666367.html
Netanyahu Visits Gaza, Vows Israel Will Maintain Control of Strip
Netanyahu Visits Gaza, Vows Israel Will Maintain Control of Strip
Sputnik International
TEL AVIV, September 2 (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip with military commanders on Wednesday and said the military would continue to control the enclave and work to disarm Hamas.
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Netanyahu added that Israeli forces were doing everything possible to disarm Hamas and demilitarize the Gaza Strip.In recent weeks, the IDF has intensified its operations in the Palestinian enclave, with near daily reports of new strikes, targeting of Hamas members and civilian casualties. On Tuesday, Israel reported the capture of the head of Hamas's internal security – marking the highest-ranking member of the organization taken by Israel in months. "Yesterday we took Hamas's 'Head of Shin Bet' [chief of internal security service]. We will surely learn a few things," Netanyahu boasted during his Gaza trip. Last October, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkiye, reached an agreement to end the war in Gaza. The agreement provided for a ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian ones, increased humanitarian aid and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces. That withdrawal has stalled, and regular Israeli attacks have killed over 1,300 people in the Strip, including over 300 children.
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middle east, benjamin netanyahu, israel, gaza strip, palestine, hamas, israel defense forces (idf)
middle east, benjamin netanyahu, israel, gaza strip, palestine, hamas, israel defense forces (idf)
Netanyahu Visits Gaza, Vows Israel Will Maintain Control of Strip
TEL AVIV, September 2 (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip with military commanders on Wednesday and said the military would continue to control the enclave and work to disarm Hamas.
"We are not withdrawing. We remain on this line. We control 60% of the Strip, and there is more to come because we are eliminating the terrorists who threaten us, we are doing that day in and day out," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.
Netanyahu added that Israeli forces were doing everything possible to disarm Hamas and demilitarize the Gaza Strip.
"Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel. This goal has actually been achieved to a large extent, and there is more work to complete – and we will complete it," the prime minister said.
In recent weeks, the IDF has intensified its operations in the Palestinian enclave, with near daily reports of new strikes, targeting of Hamas members and civilian casualties. On Tuesday, Israel reported the capture of the head of Hamas's internal security – marking the highest-ranking member of the organization taken by Israel in months.
"Yesterday we took Hamas's 'Head of Shin Bet' [chief of internal security service]. We will surely learn a few things," Netanyahu boasted during his Gaza trip.
Last October, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkiye, reached an agreement to end the war in Gaza. The agreement provided for a ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian ones, increased humanitarian aid and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces. That withdrawal has stalled, and regular Israeli attacks have killed over 1,300 people in the Strip, including over 300 children.