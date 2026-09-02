https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/netanyahu-visits-gaza-vows-israel-will-maintain-control-of-strip-1124666367.html

Netanyahu Visits Gaza, Vows Israel Will Maintain Control of Strip

Netanyahu Visits Gaza, Vows Israel Will Maintain Control of Strip

Sputnik International

TEL AVIV, September 2 (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip with military commanders on Wednesday and said the military would continue to control the enclave and work to disarm Hamas.

2026-09-02T19:00+0000

2026-09-02T19:00+0000

2026-09-02T19:00+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

israel

gaza strip

palestine

hamas

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121180710_0:351:3016:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f6a5b4ddab5fa83a156c1fe90ea18dd.jpg

Netanyahu added that Israeli forces were doing everything possible to disarm Hamas and demilitarize the Gaza Strip.In recent weeks, the IDF has intensified its operations in the Palestinian enclave, with near daily reports of new strikes, targeting of Hamas members and civilian casualties. On Tuesday, Israel reported the capture of the head of Hamas's internal security – marking the highest-ranking member of the organization taken by Israel in months. "Yesterday we took Hamas's 'Head of Shin Bet' [chief of internal security service]. We will surely learn a few things," Netanyahu boasted during his Gaza trip. Last October, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkiye, reached an agreement to end the war in Gaza. The agreement provided for a ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian ones, increased humanitarian aid and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces. That withdrawal has stalled, and regular Israeli attacks have killed over 1,300 people in the Strip, including over 300 children.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/arab-league-head-accuses-netanyahu-of-seeking-to-derail-gaza-settlement-1124593837.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, benjamin netanyahu, israel, gaza strip, palestine, hamas, israel defense forces (idf)