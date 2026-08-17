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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/arab-league-head-accuses-netanyahu-of-seeking-to-derail-gaza-settlement-1124593837.html
Arab League Head Accuses Netanyahu of Seeking to Derail Gaza Settlement
Arab League Head Accuses Netanyahu of Seeking to Derail Gaza Settlement
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to maintain the Israeli military presence in the Gaza Strip and is bearing responsibility for a possible failure of mediation efforts to resolve the conflict, League of Arab States (LAS) Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy said on Monday.
2026-08-17T16:25+0000
2026-08-17T16:25+0000
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"Netanyahu is clearly seeking to derail all mediation efforts and underpin the status quo in the Gaza Strip, which means continued daily killings, expansion of the occupation and hindered efforts to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in which over 2 million Palestinians have been living for three years," Fahmy said. He added that the Hamas movement has agreed to provisions of its disarmament, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the deployment of an international stabilization force and the transfer of administrative authority to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a newly-formed technocrat transitional authority. In turn, Israel refused to fulfill its commitments, the secretary-general added. Fahmy welcomed a statement by eight Muslim countries that condemned Israel of obstructing peace efforts, and called on the United States to exert pressure to ensure an immediate transition to the second phase of the agreement. On August 9, Netanyahu said that Israel would not agree to a further withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip until Hamas was fully disarmed, ruling out the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state. On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the US and Turkey, reached an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, which was finalized at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on October 13. The agreement provided for a ceasefire, the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, increased humanitarian aid and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/netanyahus-snub-of-trump-over-gaza-is-posturing-linked-to-looming-elections-1124558212.html
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middle east, benjamin netanyahu, salih muslim, gaza strip, israel, hamas, arab league, palestine

Arab League Head Accuses Netanyahu of Seeking to Derail Gaza Settlement

16:25 GMT 17.08.2026
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem HanaPalestinian children next to a building destroyed by Israeli army strikes in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
Palestinian children next to a building destroyed by Israeli army strikes in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2026
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana
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BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to maintain the Israeli military presence in the Gaza Strip and is bearing responsibility for a possible failure of mediation efforts to resolve the conflict, League of Arab States (LAS) Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy said on Monday.
"Netanyahu is clearly seeking to derail all mediation efforts and underpin the status quo in the Gaza Strip, which means continued daily killings, expansion of the occupation and hindered efforts to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in which over 2 million Palestinians have been living for three years," Fahmy said.
He added that the Hamas movement has agreed to provisions of its disarmament, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the deployment of an international stabilization force and the transfer of administrative authority to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a newly-formed technocrat transitional authority. In turn, Israel refused to fulfill its commitments, the secretary-general added.
Fahmy welcomed a statement by eight Muslim countries that condemned Israel of obstructing peace efforts, and called on the United States to exert pressure to ensure an immediate transition to the second phase of the agreement.
On August 9, Netanyahu said that Israel would not agree to a further withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip until Hamas was fully disarmed, ruling out the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.
On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the US and Turkey, reached an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, which was finalized at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on October 13. The agreement provided for a ceasefire, the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, increased humanitarian aid and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces.
President Donald Trump listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he speaks at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 in Jerusalem. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2026
Analysis
Netanyahu’s Snub of Trump Over Gaza is Posturing Linked to Looming Elections
10 August, 16:05 GMT
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